Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC 11: The question that prevented Aditya Gulia from winning Rs 12,50,000

On Tuesday’s episode of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati, contestant Aditya Gulia from Indore, Madhya Pradesh walked away with only Rs 3,20,000 after giving the wrong answer to a question worth Rs 12,50,000.

Advertising

After clearing the fastest finger first round, Aditya, a student of IIM Indore, got an opportunity to sit on the hot seat across Senior Bachchan. Aditya was playing ably until the time he reached the question which proved to be his downfall on the game show.

The question was ‘Which Bangladesh all-rounder was the first and only cricketer to score a century and claim a hat-trick in the same test match?’ The options that were given were Mashrafe Mortaza, Sohag Gazi, Shakib Al Hasan and Khaled Mahmud. Aditya, who had used all his lifelines at this point, took a chance and answered Shakib Al Hasan. However, he was wrong as the correct answer was Sohag Gazi.

Aditya Gulia won his chance to play on the Hotseat last night, but what will his final winning tally be? Find out on #KBC11, tonight at 9 PM. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/tV0crOReP2 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 24, 2019

The unfortunate thing in Aditya’s case was that he had managed to win Rs 6,40,000. But after giving the wrong answer to the question for Rs 12,50,000, his total amount was reduced to Rs 3,20,000.

So far only two participants have managed to take home the prize money of Rs 1 crore – Sanoj Raj and Babita Tade.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 airs at 9 pm from Monday-Friday on Sony Entertainment Television.