KBC 11: The Rs 12,50,000 question Abinash Kumar failed to answer on Amitabh Bachchan’s show

On Thursday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, rollover contestant Abinash Kumar Mohanta from Odisha returned to the hot seat. Amitabh Bachchan welcomed the contestant as he played well and did not use any lifeline until the 12th question of the game.

The question for Rs 12,50,000 proved to be a challenging one for Abinash as despite using two lifelines, he failed to get the right answer and had to bow out with Rs 3,20,000 as the prize money.

The question was – Which was the only Lok Sabha constituency that Ramnath Goenka represented in his entire public life? The options were Vidisha, Bhopal, New Delhi and Madras North. Abinash did not know the answer so he decided to use his first lifeline, Flip the Question. The correct answer was Vidisha.

The new question was from Abinash Kumar Mohanta’s chosen category – Sports and Games. The new question for Rs 12,50,000 was – Which cricketer holds the distinction of scoring the first overseas Test century for India? The options were Vinkoo Mankad, Syed Mushtaq Ali, Lala Amarnath, and Vijay Merchant.

The contestant then used his second lifeline, Audience Poll. The audience gave the maximum votes to Lala Amarnath, and Abinash decided to lock that as the answer. However, the correct answer was Syed Mushtaq Ali.

Abinash Kumar Mohanta had to walk away with Rs 3,20,000. Thursday’s episode ended with Sukhvinder Kaur on the hot seat. She will continue the game on Friday’s episode.

