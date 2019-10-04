KBC 11: The Rs 25 lakh question that made Sangeeta quit Amitabh Bachchan’s show

On Thursday, Sangeets Kumari from Patna won Rs 12,50,000 on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. Sangeeta, who is a teacher played the game brilliantly. She played successfully until she was confronted with the question for Rs 25 lakh.

Advertising

The question was – Which of these scientists does not have a chemical element on the periodic table named after him? The options were – Albert Einstein, Alfred Nobel, Thomas Edison, Enrico Fermi.

Sangeeta had no lifelines left so she decided to quit the show. Upon quitting, she guessed the answer Alfred Nobel which was, in fact, the wrong answer. The correct answer was Thomas Edison.

In hindsight, it was actually for the better that Sangeeta quit the show. She wants to work in the education sector and support young women in academics.

Thursday’s episode saw another contestant who won Rs 25 lakh. Abhishek Jha from Baltana, Punjab played the game brilliantly and walked away with Rs 25 lakh.