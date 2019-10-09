KBC 11: The Rs 12,50,000 question that made Shailesh Bansal quit Amitabh Bachchan’s show

On Tuesday, Shailesh Bansal from Gurugram won Rs 6,40,000 on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. The contestant played brilliantly until he was confronted with the question for Rs 12,50,000.

The question that made Shailesh quit the show was – ‘Who started his career as a music composer in films as Sharmaji of the duo ‘Sharmaji-Varmaji’?’ The options were – Khayyam, Naushad, Roshan, Jaidev.

Shailesh had no lifelines left by this point and hence, he decided to quit the show.

Upon quitting, when Shailesh guessed the answer, he said Naushad which was in fact the wrong answer. The correct answer was Khayyam.

As the episode went on, Deepjyoti took the hot seat. She has already won Rs 12,50,000. She will continue to play the game on Wednesday’s episode.