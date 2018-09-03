Kaun Banega Crorepati 10: Here is where you can watch this Amitabh Bachchan show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 stars airing today. Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 stars airing today.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 will start airing from today. An Indian version of the British game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television. We may not be the ones taking the money home, but we still root for the contestants, who are mostly not as well-off as we are or they are rich but have come to donate the money to charity.

This time too, the show’s promos have people pumped up to watch the show. So most of you reading this would be wondering where you can catch the show, starting from the first episode today. Well, you can obviously watch it on Sony at 9 pm. However, if you do not have television or if you are in transit and have a decent internet connection, you can still catch the show on Sony’s new OTT app or service, SonyLIV.

If you choose the latter option instead of television, you have an additional advantage. While watching KBC on SonyLIV, the viewers can match their knowledge and wits with that of the contestants on the ‘hot seat’ at the same time. So you don’t have to be in the KBC studio to participate in the game. There are prizes involved too. The participants can strive to maintain their position on the leader-board. And if they do well, they can get a chance to partake in Kaun Banega Crorepati in the finale week of the show. One winner stands a chance to win a Mahindra Morazzo.

