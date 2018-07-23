Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 teaser: Amitabh Bachchan asks fans to take life’s challenges head-on

The tenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati will be hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The tenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati will be hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

Game show Kaun Banega Crorepati will be back with its tenth season soon. On Monday, Sony TV released the first promo of the show. The one-and-a-half-minute video has been directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari.

The video presents the story of a taxi driver Lakhan Yadav. The man comes from a humble background but wants the best for his son. As the child grows up and his school fees increases, the father decides to work double shifts. His pride and smile on his son becoming an engineer gets clouded with worries. He shares his concerns with his wife about how they would afford his college fees.

The next moment, we see Yadav on the hot seat with Big B, wanting to win the cash prize for his son. Hailing his resilience, the megastar then asks him, what would happen if he loses the game. A calm Yadav replies, “Toh bhi hum haar nahi maanenge sir” (I will still not be defeated, sir). The promo ends with Amitabh asking fans what they would do when the odds are against them – crib about it or take it in their stride and fight back.

With this year’s tagline being “Kab Tak Rokoge”, we can already predict that the audience will get to see many inspiring stories on the show.

Kaun Banega Crorepati managed to garner high ratings last season. It topped the rating chart week after week, proving that the television audience is indeed hungry for such rags-to-riches stories.

The two-week registration process for Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 started on June 6. Questions were announced on television screens and the SonyLiv app every night. The makers have already started the next rounds. Through a computer screening process, contestants would be called for an audition. And among them, only a few would get the chance to sit in front of the computer ji and get a chance to become a crorepati.

Creative guru Siddharth Basu under his production company Big Synergy launched Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2000 with Amitabh Bachchan. The thespian, who made his TV debut with KBC, went on to make the show a historic success.

