Thursday, September 06, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

KBC 10 September 6 episode highlights: Kirit Rasadiya is on the hot seat

KBC 10 September 6 episode highlights: The fourth episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 10 aired on Sony TV. Viewers can also play along with the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on the Sony LIV app.

Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Updated: September 6, 2018 10:27:39 pm
KBC KBC 10 September 6 2018 episode highlights: Kaun Banega Crorepati airs at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati has returned with its tenth season. People from all over the country love to watch KBC and guess the answers to the questions being asked. This year, to help enhance the experience, viewers can actually play along with the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on the SonyLIV app.

The game show has host Amitabh throwing a bunch of multiple choice questions to the contestants and if answered correctly, they can win prize money. The contestants are given limited lifelines so they can seek help when in doubt.

Live Blog

Follow all the updates about Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.

22:23 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
KBC 10 episode ends

Amitabh Bachchan thanks Richa Anirudh. Kirit is on the hot seat and has won Rs 5,000 uptil now.

22:20 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Kirit answers the first three questions correctly

Kirit has answered the first three questions without using any lifelines.

22:18 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan explains the rules

Amitabh Bachchan explains the rules of the game to Kirit.

22:17 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Here's a glimpse of tomorrow's KBC
22:11 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan gets to know Kirit's family

Amitabh Bachchan welcomes Kirit's wife and sister on Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.

22:09 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Kirit Rasadiya explains his business to Amitabh Bachchan

Kirit wants to pay off his home loan with his winnings. He also plans to expand his business.

22:07 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Kirit Rasadiya is on the hot seat

Kirit Rasadiya from Gujarat gave the correct answer and is now on the hot seat.

22:05 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Fastest Finger First begins

After Anjula's exit, it's time for Fastest Finger First. Amitabh Bachchan asks the question and tells the contestants that this is their last chance.

22:03 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Anjula Bhatnagar is out of the game

For the next question, Anjula is asked 'Who wrote Saraswati Vandana - "Var De Vinavadini Var De"'? Anjula picks the wrong option and is now out of the game. She won Rs 3,20,000.

21:59 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Anjula Bhatnagar wins Rs 3,20,000

Anjula Bhatnagar answers correctly and wins Rs 3,20,000. She answered in the last 3 seconds.

21:54 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Anjula Bhatnagar's winnings

Anjula Bhatnagar has won Rs 1,60,000 uptil now.

21:48 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Anjula Bhatnagar shares her poetry

Anjula shares her poetry with Mr Bachchan and he recites those lines.

21:47 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Anjula Bhatnagar shares the story when she ran into Vinod Khanna

Anjula narrates the incident when she ran into Vindo Khanna, quite literally. She describes this as a 'filmy' scene.

21:42 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Anjula uses her fourth lifeline

Anjula Bhatnagar takes her fourth lifeline for the next question. She has to answer who won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2018.

21:39 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Anjula Bhatnagar uses her third lifeline

The next question is, 'In which century were the first two battles of Panipat fought? ' and Anjula chooses to take her next lifeline, expert advice. Anjula clarifies her doubt.

21:33 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Anjula uses her second lifeline on KBC 10

Anjula Bhatnagar from Ghaziabad uses her next lifeline 50-50 and wins Rs 20,000.

21:27 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
21:21 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Anjula Bhatnagar uses her first lifeline

Anjula Bhatnagar uses her first lifeline audience poll. She gets the right answer.

21:18 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan talks about Jaya Bachchan

Anjula Bhatnagar asks Amitabh Bachchan if he is too scolded by his wife. He shares his experience about the song “Jiski biwi choti uska bhi bada naam hai” from the film Lawaris.

21:17 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan shares a story of crashing at weddings

Anjula successfully answers the first three questions. Then shares an anecdote about dancing in wedding processions. Mr Bachchan tells her the story of his student days when he used to crash weddings with his friends.

21:12 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Anjula answers the first question

The first question is asked. It is a Bollywood related question about Rani Mukerji's movie Hichki and Anjula gives the right answer.

21:10 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan explains the rules of the game

Amitabh Bachchan explains all the rules to Anjula and welcomes Richa Anirudh as the expert advisor on the show.

21:07 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Anjula has a present for Amitabh Bachchan

Anjula Bhatnagar gives a present to Amitabh Bachchan. She says that she once met him in 1987 but never took his autograph.

21:04 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
New episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 begins

Amitabh Bachchan starts the show by welcoming Anjula Bhatnagar on the hot seat.

Kaun Banega Crorepati started in 2001 with the maximum prize money of Rs 1 crore. The subsequent seasons saw a few changes but the core of the show has remained the same.

