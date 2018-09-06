KBC 10 September 6 episode highlights: Kirit Rasadiya is on the hot seat

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati has returned with its tenth season. People from all over the country love to watch KBC and guess the answers to the questions being asked. This year, to help enhance the experience, viewers can actually play along with the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on the SonyLIV app.
Also Read | Kaun Banega Crorepati 10: Participate in the game show with KBC Play Along and Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 contestant Kiran Saroj: Disappointed with my performance
The game show has host Amitabh throwing a bunch of multiple choice questions to the contestants and if answered correctly, they can win prize money. The contestants are given limited lifelines so they can seek help when in doubt.
Amitabh Bachchan thanks Richa Anirudh. Kirit is on the hot seat and has won Rs 5,000 uptil now.
Kirit has answered the first three questions without using any lifelines.
Amitabh Bachchan explains the rules of the game to Kirit.
Amitabh Bachchan welcomes Kirit's wife and sister on Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.
Kirit wants to pay off his home loan with his winnings. He also plans to expand his business.
Kirit Rasadiya from Gujarat gave the correct answer and is now on the hot seat.
After Anjula's exit, it's time for Fastest Finger First. Amitabh Bachchan asks the question and tells the contestants that this is their last chance.
For the next question, Anjula is asked 'Who wrote Saraswati Vandana - "Var De Vinavadini Var De"'? Anjula picks the wrong option and is now out of the game. She won Rs 3,20,000.
Anjula Bhatnagar answers correctly and wins Rs 3,20,000. She answered in the last 3 seconds.
Anjula Bhatnagar has won Rs 1,60,000 uptil now.
Anjula shares her poetry with Mr Bachchan and he recites those lines.
Anjula narrates the incident when she ran into Vindo Khanna, quite literally. She describes this as a 'filmy' scene.
Anjula Bhatnagar takes her fourth lifeline for the next question. She has to answer who won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2018.
The next question is, 'In which century were the first two battles of Panipat fought? ' and Anjula chooses to take her next lifeline, expert advice. Anjula clarifies her doubt.
Anjula Bhatnagar from Ghaziabad uses her next lifeline 50-50 and wins Rs 20,000.
Also Read | KBC Play Along: Your chance to play Kaun Banega Crorepati 10
Anjula Bhatnagar uses her first lifeline audience poll. She gets the right answer.
Anjula Bhatnagar asks Amitabh Bachchan if he is too scolded by his wife. He shares his experience about the song “Jiski biwi choti uska bhi bada naam hai” from the film Lawaris.
Anjula successfully answers the first three questions. Then shares an anecdote about dancing in wedding processions. Mr Bachchan tells her the story of his student days when he used to crash weddings with his friends.
The first question is asked. It is a Bollywood related question about Rani Mukerji's movie Hichki and Anjula gives the right answer.
Amitabh Bachchan explains all the rules to Anjula and welcomes Richa Anirudh as the expert advisor on the show.
Anjula Bhatnagar gives a present to Amitabh Bachchan. She says that she once met him in 1987 but never took his autograph.
Amitabh Bachchan starts the show by welcoming Anjula Bhatnagar on the hot seat.