Follow Us:
Monday, September 24, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
Live now

KBC 10 September 24 episode LIVE UPDATES

KBC 10 September 24 episode live updates: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 airs every Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. The audience at home can now participate in KBC 10 via the KBC Play Along feature on Sony Liv app.

By: Expess Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 24, 2018 10:15:46 pm
Kaun Banega Crorepati KBC 10 amitabh bachchan sony liv play along KBC 10 September 24 episode live updates: Play KBC Play Along on Sony LIV app.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati has returned with its tenth season. People from all over the country love to watch KBC and guess the answers to the questions. This year, viewers can actually play along with the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on the SonyLIV app.

Also read | KBC 10 September 21 episode highlights: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma join the show

In the show, host and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan asks a bunch of multiple-choice questions to the contestants, testing their general awareness and knowledge about the world. The show airs every Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.

22:15 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan gives a sneak-peek into Anjana's life

Anjana's favourite hobby and interest is reading. Her husband and kids have been a strength to her and helped her to get educated. 

22:13 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Anjana wins Rs 10,000

Anjana answers fifth question correctly, wins Rs 10,000. 

22:13 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Anjana wins Rs 5,000

Anjana answered the fourth question correctly, won Rs 5,000. 

22:10 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Anjana answers first set of questions correctly

Anjana has successfully answered the first three questions. She has won Rs 3000.

22:06 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Anjana Kewat wins Fastest Finger First, sits on hot seat

Anjana Kewat from Madhya Pradesh sits on the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan. 

22:05 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan plays Fastest Finger First

Amitabh Bachchan plays Fastest Finger First with the remaining contestants on the show. 

22:04 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Ishita takes home Rs 6,40,000

Ishita quits on the twelfth question, takes Rs 6,40,000 home. 

21:59 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Ishita wins Rs 6,40,000

Ishita answers the eleventh question correctly and wins Rs 6,40,000. 

21:55 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Ishita uses fourth and last lifeline

Ishita uses the fourth and last lifeline. Invites father on the stage to help her out with the eleventh question. 

21:53 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Ishita left with one lifeline

Ishita is left with only one lifeline. She has to answer her next question for Rs 6,40,000. 

21:42 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Ishita won Rs 3,20,000

Today's episode Expert Nishant Chaturvedi helps Ishita to win Rs 3,20,000. Amitabh Bachchan signs the first cheque for Ishita. 

21:41 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Ishita enters second stage, takes Expert's advice

Ishita faces the tenth question where she has to recognise a creature. She takes Expert's advice on the question. 

21:38 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Ishita wins Rs 1,60,000

Ishita answered ninth question rightly and won Rs 1,60,000.

21:37 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Ishita won Rs 80,000

Ishita answered the eighth question correctly and won Rs 80,000.

21:36 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Ishita takes 50-50 lifeline

Ishita takes lifeline for the eighth question where she has to recognise the voice of youth leader. 

21:35 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Ishita wins Rs 40,000

Ishita answers the seventh question correctly and wins Rs. 40,000. 

21:33 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Ishita takes Audience Poll, wins Rs 20,000

Ishita takes help of the audience to answer the next question, wins Rs 20,000. 

21:32 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Ishita speaks about her job

Ishita narrates the story of how she got inspired to be a Government servant. Her mother and father were also Government servants. Ishita says she always wanted to serve people and make them happy. 

21:19 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Ishita wins Rs 10,000

Ishita answers the fifth question correctly and crosses the first level.

21:18 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Ishita wins Rs 5000

Ishita has answered the fourth question correctly and has won Rs 5000.

21:16 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Ishita Mer answers the first set of questions correctly

Ishita Mer has successfully answered the first three questions and has won Rs 3000. 

21:13 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan briefs rules and introduces the Expert

Amitabh Bachchan briefs Ishita Mer about the rules of the game. He also introduced Nishant Chaturvedi as the Expert on today's episode. 

21:09 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Contestant Ishita Mer joins Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat

Contestant Ishita Mer won the Fastest Finger First round. She joins Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat. Big B introduces the contestant and tells the audience that she works as the Executive Magistrate in Rajkot, Gujarat and aspires to bring the change we want to see. 

21:07 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan welcomes contestants on fastest finger first

Amitabh Bachchan introduces contestants who will be playing fastest finger first round. He asks - Arrange these events of Indian History in last 100 years in chronological order. 

21:04 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan welcomes the audience

Amitabh Bachchan begins the show by welcoming the audience. He briefs the audience that this is the fourth week of the show and over these weeks, he has realised how this show is about knowledge, dreams, winning and losing. 

20:50 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Here's a preview of today's Kaun Banega Crorepati 10

Sudha Varghese won Rs 25,00,000 on Friday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd