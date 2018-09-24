KBC 10 September 24 episode LIVE UPDATES

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati has returned with its tenth season. People from all over the country love to watch KBC and guess the answers to the questions. This year, viewers can actually play along with the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on the SonyLIV app.
In the show, host and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan asks a bunch of multiple-choice questions to the contestants, testing their general awareness and knowledge about the world. The show airs every Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.
Anjana's favourite hobby and interest is reading. Her husband and kids have been a strength to her and helped her to get educated.
Anjana answers fifth question correctly, wins Rs 10,000.
Anjana answered the fourth question correctly, won Rs 5,000.
Anjana has successfully answered the first three questions. She has won Rs 3000.
Anjana Kewat from Madhya Pradesh sits on the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan.
Amitabh Bachchan plays Fastest Finger First with the remaining contestants on the show.
Ishita quits on the twelfth question, takes Rs 6,40,000 home.
Ishita answers the eleventh question correctly and wins Rs 6,40,000.
Ishita uses the fourth and last lifeline. Invites father on the stage to help her out with the eleventh question.
Ishita is left with only one lifeline. She has to answer her next question for Rs 6,40,000.
Today's episode Expert Nishant Chaturvedi helps Ishita to win Rs 3,20,000. Amitabh Bachchan signs the first cheque for Ishita.
Ishita faces the tenth question where she has to recognise a creature. She takes Expert's advice on the question.
Ishita answered ninth question rightly and won Rs 1,60,000.
Ishita answered the eighth question correctly and won Rs 80,000.
Ishita takes lifeline for the eighth question where she has to recognise the voice of youth leader.
Ishita answers the seventh question correctly and wins Rs. 40,000.
Ishita takes help of the audience to answer the next question, wins Rs 20,000.
Ishita narrates the story of how she got inspired to be a Government servant. Her mother and father were also Government servants. Ishita says she always wanted to serve people and make them happy.
Ishita answers the fifth question correctly and crosses the first level.
Ishita has answered the fourth question correctly and has won Rs 5000.
Ishita Mer has successfully answered the first three questions and has won Rs 3000.
Amitabh Bachchan briefs Ishita Mer about the rules of the game. He also introduced Nishant Chaturvedi as the Expert on today's episode.
Contestant Ishita Mer won the Fastest Finger First round. She joins Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat. Big B introduces the contestant and tells the audience that she works as the Executive Magistrate in Rajkot, Gujarat and aspires to bring the change we want to see.
Amitabh Bachchan introduces contestants who will be playing fastest finger first round. He asks - Arrange these events of Indian History in last 100 years in chronological order.
Amitabh Bachchan begins the show by welcoming the audience. He briefs the audience that this is the fourth week of the show and over these weeks, he has realised how this show is about knowledge, dreams, winning and losing.