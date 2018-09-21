KBC 10 September 21 episode LIVE UPDATES: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma join the show

Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the much loved game show Kaun Banega Crorepati recently made its return to the small screen with its tenth season. This year, the audience sitting at home can also participate in the show via the KBC Play Along feature in the Sony Liv app.
In today’s episode Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma will make an appearance to promote their upcoming film Sui Dhaaga.
In the show, host and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan asks a bunch of multiple-choice questions to the contestants, testing their general awareness and knowledge about the world. The show airs every Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.
Sudha Varghese has already won Rs 80,000 with Anushka Sharma's help.
Sudha Varghese, Anushka Sharma and Amitabh Bachchan talk about domestic violence.
Anushka Sharma has now taken Varun Dhawan's place on the hot seat. Sudha Varghese has won Rs 40,000 uptil now.
Varun Dhawan talks about the organisation #BeWithBeti. The organisation works towards increasing awareness about safety of women.
Sudha Varghese talks about the on-ground realities she has to face in helping the women of Musahar caste.
Sudha Varghese has correctly answered the first five questions with Varun Dhawan and has already collected Rs 10,000.
Amitabh Bachchan explains the rules of the game to Sudha Varghese and Varun Dhawan. Sudha plans to contribute her winnings towards her organisation, Nari Gunjan.
Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are on KBC 10. Varun joins Sudha on the hot seat.
Sudha Varghese is fondly known as 'Cycle vali Didi'. She tells Mr Bachchan how she got this name. She tells that she sometimes used to cycle up to 40 kms in one day. She works towards educating adoloscent girls.
Amitabh Bachchan welcomes Padma Shri Sudha Varghese on the show.
Jeetendra now faces the question to win Rs 25,00,000. He has no lifelines left. He has to answer 'Which eminent Hindi author and friend of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan wrote his biography 'Jayaprakash?' He answers Phanishwar Nath 'Renu' which is the wrong answer. The right answer is Rambriksh Benipuri. Jeetendra goes home with Rs 3,20,000.
Jeetendra has won Rs 12,50,000. He has now used all his lifelines.
Jeetendra still has one lifeline left, 50:50. He is struggling to get the right answer for Rs 6,40,000.
Jeetendra answered correctly again and has won Rs 3,20,000. He used his 'Jodidaar' lifeline to find the correct answer.
Jeetendra opts for the helpline 'Ask the Expert' to know the answer. He wins Rs 80,000.
Amitabh Bachchan introduces the expert Syed Ansari who will help the contestant when they choose the helpline 'Ask the Expert'.
Jeetendra Prasad Burman continues to be on the hot seat. He won Rs 40,000 yesterday.