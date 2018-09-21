Follow Us:
Friday, September 21, 2018
KBC 10 September 21 episode LIVE UPDATES: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma join the show

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 21, 2018 10:28:31 pm
Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the much loved game show Kaun Banega Crorepati recently made its return to the small screen with its tenth season. This year, the audience sitting at home can also participate in the show via the KBC Play Along feature in the Sony Liv app.

Also read | KBC Play Along: Your chance to play Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 

In today’s episode Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma will make an appearance to promote their upcoming film Sui Dhaaga.

22:28 (IST) 21 Sep 2018
Sudha Varghese has already collected Rs 80,000

Sudha Varghese has already won Rs 80,000 with Anushka Sharma's help.

22:25 (IST) 21 Sep 2018
Sudha Varghese discusses domestic violence

Sudha Varghese, Anushka Sharma and Amitabh Bachchan talk about domestic violence.

22:16 (IST) 21 Sep 2018
Anushka Sharma takes the hot seat

Anushka Sharma has now taken Varun Dhawan's place on the hot seat. Sudha Varghese has won Rs 40,000 uptil now.

22:13 (IST) 21 Sep 2018
Varun Dhawan talks about #BeWithBeti

Varun Dhawan talks about the organisation #BeWithBeti. The organisation works towards increasing awareness about safety of women.

22:10 (IST) 21 Sep 2018
Sudha Varghese talks about helping the women of Musahar caste

Sudha Varghese talks about the on-ground realities she has to face in helping the women of Musahar caste.

22:04 (IST) 21 Sep 2018
Sudha Varghese and Varun Dhawan win Rs 10,000 for Nari Gunajan

Sudha Varghese has correctly answered the first five questions with Varun Dhawan and has already collected Rs 10,000.

21:57 (IST) 21 Sep 2018
Sudha Varghese talks about Nari Gunjan

Amitabh Bachchan explains the rules of the game to Sudha Varghese and Varun Dhawan. Sudha plans to contribute her winnings towards her organisation, Nari Gunjan.

21:44 (IST) 21 Sep 2018
Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are on KBC 10

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are on KBC 10. Varun joins Sudha on the hot seat.

21:43 (IST) 21 Sep 2018
KBC 10 host Amitabh Bachchan has a chat with Sudha Varghese

Sudha Varghese is fondly known as 'Cycle vali Didi'. She tells Mr Bachchan how she got this name. She tells that she sometimes used to cycle up to 40 kms in one day. She works towards educating adoloscent girls.

21:39 (IST) 21 Sep 2018
Padma Shri Sudha Varghese in now on KBC 10

Amitabh Bachchan welcomes Padma Shri Sudha Varghese on the show.

21:36 (IST) 21 Sep 2018
Jeetendra answers wrongly and goes home with Rs 3,20,000

Jeetendra now faces the question to win Rs 25,00,000. He has no lifelines left. He has to answer 'Which eminent Hindi author and friend of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan wrote his biography 'Jayaprakash?' He answers Phanishwar Nath 'Renu' which is the wrong answer. The right answer is Rambriksh Benipuri. Jeetendra goes home with Rs 3,20,000.

21:23 (IST) 21 Sep 2018
Jeetendra wins Rs 12,50,000

Jeetendra has won Rs 12,50,000. He has now used all his lifelines.

21:17 (IST) 21 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan asks the question for Rs 6,40,000

Jeetendra still has one lifeline left, 50:50. He is struggling to get the right answer for Rs 6,40,000.

21:14 (IST) 21 Sep 2018
Jeetendra wins Rs 3,20,000

Jeetendra answered correctly again and has won Rs 3,20,000.  He used his 'Jodidaar' lifeline to find the correct answer.

21:06 (IST) 21 Sep 2018
Jeetendra uses a lifeline

Jeetendra opts for the helpline 'Ask the Expert' to know the answer. He wins Rs 80,000.

21:03 (IST) 21 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan introduces the Expert

Amitabh Bachchan introduces the expert Syed Ansari who will help the contestant when they choose the helpline 'Ask the Expert'.

21:02 (IST) 21 Sep 2018
KBC episode begins

Jeetendra Prasad Burman continues to be on the hot seat. He won Rs 40,000 yesterday.

20:55 (IST) 21 Sep 2018
Here's a preview of today's Kaun Banega Crorepati 10
