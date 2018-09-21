KBC 10 September 21 episode LIVE UPDATES: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma join the show

Follow this live blog to read all the updates about Kaun Banega Crorepati 10. Follow this live blog to read all the updates about Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.

Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the much loved game show Kaun Banega Crorepati recently made its return to the small screen with its tenth season. This year, the audience sitting at home can also participate in the show via the KBC Play Along feature in the Sony Liv app.

Also read | KBC Play Along: Your chance to play Kaun Banega Crorepati 10

In today’s episode Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma will make an appearance to promote their upcoming film Sui Dhaaga.

In the show, host and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan asks a bunch of multiple-choice questions to the contestants, testing their general awareness and knowledge about the world. The show airs every Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.