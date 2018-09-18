KBC 10 September 18 episode LIVE UPDATES

Kaun Banega Crorepati airs at 9 pm on Sony TV Kaun Banega Crorepati airs at 9 pm on Sony TV

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati recently made its return to the small screen with its tenth season. This year, the audience sitting at home can also join in on the fun by participating in the contest via the KBC Play Along feature in the Sony Liv app.

In the show, host and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan asks a bunch of multiple-choice questions to the contestants, testing their general awareness and knowledge about the world. The show airs every Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.