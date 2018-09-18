Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
KBC 10 September 18 episode LIVE UPDATES

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 airs every Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. The audience at home can now participate in KBC 10 via the KBC Play Along feature on Sony Liv app.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 18, 2018 9:05:23 pm
KBC 10 play along Kaun Banega Crorepati airs at 9 pm on Sony TV

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati recently made its return to the small screen with its tenth season. This year, the audience sitting at home can also join in on the fun by participating in the contest via the KBC Play Along feature in the Sony Liv app.

Also read | KBC Play Along: Your chance to play Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 

In the show, host and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan asks a bunch of multiple-choice questions to the contestants, testing their general awareness and knowledge about the world. The show airs every Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.

21:05 (IST) 18 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan begins the show with contestant Deepak Bhondekar

The megastar has started the show with Mumbai engineer Deepak Bhondekar who had won Rs 12,50,000 in Monday's episode. 

20:57 (IST) 18 Sep 2018
Here's a sneak peek at tonight's episode of KBC 10

Deepak Bhondekar, an engineer from Mumbai, had won Rs 12,50,000 on Monday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.

