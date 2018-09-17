KBC 10 September 17 episode LIVE UPDATES

Follow Us:
Monday, September 17, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
KBC 10 airs on Sony TV from Monday-Friday at 9 pm. Audience at home can play along with the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on the Sony LIV app.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 17, 2018 9:36:54 pm
KBC 10 Play Along on Sony Liv KBC airs at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati has returned with its tenth season. People from all over the country love to watch KBC and guess the answers to the questions. This year, viewers can actually play along with the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on the SonyLIV app.

KBC 10 features host Amitabh throwing a bunch of multiple-choice questions at the contestants and if answered correctly, they can take home up to Rs 7 crore.

Live Blog

Follow all the updates about Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.

21:36 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Amitabh returns for the fastest-finger-first round

Amitabh Bachchan presents the question to the remaining participants.

21:35 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Anuradha loses the game

Anuradha Mangal gives the wrong answer for the ninth question. She takes home Rs 10,000.

21:33 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Anuradha wins Rs 80,000

Anuradha answers the eighth question correctly.

21:32 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Anuradha wins Rs 40,000

Anuradha answers the seventh question correctly.

21:31 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan gives Anuradha the seventh quesion

Anuradha seeks expert advice.

21:28 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Anuradha Mangal wins Rs 20,000

Anuradha answers the sixth question correctly.

21:19 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Anuradha wins Rs 10,000

Anuradha answers the fifth question correctly and crosses the first "padaav" or obstacle in the game.

21:17 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Anuradha wins Rs 5,000

Anuradha answers the fourth question correctly.

21:16 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan gives Anuradha the fourth quesion

KBC plays a song from the Hindi film Piku for Anuradha to recognise.

21:15 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Anuradha wins Rs 3,000

Anuradha answers the third quesion correctly.

21:15 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan presents the third quesion

After a small chit-chat, Amitach gives Anuradha the third quesion.

21:13 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Anuradha wins Rs 2,000

With the help of audience, Anuradha wins Rs 2,000.

21:13 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan rolls out the second question to Anuradha

Anuradha is unsure and seeks the audience poll.

21:12 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Anuradha Mangal wins Rs 1,000

Anuradha answers the first question correctly.

21:12 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan begins the game with Anuradha Mangal

Amitabh Bachchan reveals the first question to Anuradha.

21:09 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan explains the game to Anuradha Mangal

Amitabh Bachchan explains Anuradha into the rules of the game.

21:08 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
KBC shows a video on Anuradha Mangal

The makers of KBC give a sneak-peek into the life of Anuradha Mangal.

21:07 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Anuradha Mangal wins the fastest-finger-first round

Amitabh Bachchan welcomes Anuradha Mangal from Bhopal on the hot seat. Anuradha is starstuck and cannot believe she reached this stage and is now sitting infront of Amitabh Bachcahn.

21:04 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Host Bachchan introduces the fastest-finger-first contestants

Senior Bachchan puts out the question of fastest-finger-first round for the contestants.

21:03 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan welcomes the viewers

Amitabh Bachchan reminds the audience about all the women contestants who won big in KBC 10 so far.

Robin Hood Army commander Neel Ghose and Bollywood actor Kajol won Rs 640000 on Friday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.