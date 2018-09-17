KBC 10 September 17 episode LIVE UPDATES

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati has returned with its tenth season. People from all over the country love to watch KBC and guess the answers to the questions. This year, viewers can actually play along with the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on the SonyLIV app.
KBC 10 features host Amitabh throwing a bunch of multiple-choice questions at the contestants and if answered correctly, they can take home up to Rs 7 crore.
Amitabh Bachchan presents the question to the remaining participants.
Anuradha Mangal gives the wrong answer for the ninth question. She takes home Rs 10,000.
Anuradha answers the eighth question correctly.
Anuradha answers the seventh question correctly.
Anuradha seeks expert advice.
Anuradha answers the sixth question correctly.
Anuradha answers the fifth question correctly and crosses the first "padaav" or obstacle in the game.
Anuradha answers the fourth question correctly.
KBC plays a song from the Hindi film Piku for Anuradha to recognise.
Anuradha answers the third quesion correctly.
After a small chit-chat, Amitach gives Anuradha the third quesion.
With the help of audience, Anuradha wins Rs 2,000.
Anuradha is unsure and seeks the audience poll.
Anuradha answers the first question correctly.
Amitabh Bachchan reveals the first question to Anuradha.
Amitabh Bachchan explains Anuradha into the rules of the game.
The makers of KBC give a sneak-peek into the life of Anuradha Mangal.
Amitabh Bachchan welcomes Anuradha Mangal from Bhopal on the hot seat. Anuradha is starstuck and cannot believe she reached this stage and is now sitting infront of Amitabh Bachcahn.
Senior Bachchan puts out the question of fastest-finger-first round for the contestants.
Amitabh Bachchan reminds the audience about all the women contestants who won big in KBC 10 so far.