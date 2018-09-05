Kaun Banega Crorepati 10: Participate in the game show with KBC Play Along

KBC 10: Play along with Amitabh Bachchan. KBC 10: Play along with Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan is back as the host of our favorite quiz game Kaun Banega Crorepati. The series started airing from September 3. This is tenth season of the game show, which has been winning hearts of the audience since its inception in 2000. Many among the audience must have dreamt of being a part of the game and take away crores. Well, with the tenth season, the makers will allow you to play along wih the contestant on the hot seat using the KBC Play Along feature on SonyLIV app.

The OTT platform allows you to play the game everytime there is a contestant on the hot seat. You can answer the questions, take lifelines as per your requirement and enjoy yourself. However, do you win money? No. However, there is a chance for you to win a prize. All you have to do is log in to the Sony LIV app on your IOS or android phones. Click on Kaun Banega Crorepati icon and you are ready.

The app works and gives you feel of the real game. So, you can log in to the app from anywhere and play along.

