Most watched Indian TV shows: Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 takes Sony TV to the top in the BARC list

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings are here for week 36. While Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 was expected to break all records, it managed a decent opening at the seventh position. But its success has led to Sony TV emerging as the top GEC in the urban market. Naagin 3 continued to rule the charts as the numero uno show. It’s followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya. While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maintained its position in the top 5 shows, reality shows Dance Deewane and Indian Idol tumbled down the charts. Coming to channels, Sony TV is followed by Star Plus, Zee TV and Colors.
Note: All impressions in 000s
