Most watched Indian TV shows: Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 takes Sony TV to the top in the BARC list

While Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 was expected to break all records, it managed a decent opening at the seventh position. While Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 was expected to break all records, it managed a decent opening at the seventh position.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings are here for week 36. While Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 was expected to break all records, it managed a decent opening at the seventh position. But its success has led to Sony TV emerging as the top GEC in the urban market. Naagin 3 continued to rule the charts as the numero uno show. It’s followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya. While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maintained its position in the top 5 shows, reality shows Dance Deewane and Indian Idol tumbled down the charts. Coming to channels, Sony TV is followed by Star Plus, Zee TV and Colors.

Note: All impressions in 000s

1. Naagin 3 (Colors) – 9551 1. Naagin 3 (Colors) – 9551

2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 8133 2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 8133

3. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7795 3. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7795

4. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7142 4. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7142

5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) – 7120 5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) – 7120

6. Dance Deewane (Colors) – 7114 6. Dance Deewane (Colors) – 7114

7. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) – 6054 7. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) – 6054

8. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 5771 8. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 5771

9. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5700 9. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5700

10. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 5541 10. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 5541

11. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 5237 11. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 5237

12. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) – 5206 12. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) – 5206

13. Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga (SAB TV) – 5062 13. Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga (SAB TV) – 5062

14. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) – 4947 14. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) – 4947

15. Indian Idol (Sony TV) – 4523 15. Indian Idol (Sony TV) – 4523

16. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4409 16. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4409

17. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) – 4175 17. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) – 4175

18. Udaan (Colors) – 4035 18. Udaan (Colors) – 4035

19. Nazar (Star Plus) – 4031 19. Nazar (Star Plus) – 4031

20. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) – 3955 20. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) – 3955

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd