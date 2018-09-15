Follow Us:
Saturday, September 15, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Most watched Indian TV shows: Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 takes Sony TV to the top in the BARC list

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maintained its position in the top 5 shows, reality shows Dance Deewane and Indian Idol tumbled down the charts.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Published: September 15, 2018 9:19:37 am
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 While Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 was expected to break all records, it managed a decent opening at the seventh position.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings are here for week 36. While Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 was expected to break all records, it managed a decent opening at the seventh position. But its success has led to Sony TV emerging as the top GEC in the urban market. Naagin 3 continued to rule the charts as the numero uno show. It’s followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya. While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maintained its position in the top 5 shows, reality shows Dance Deewane and Indian Idol tumbled down the charts. Coming to channels, Sony TV is followed by Star Plus, Zee TV and Colors.

Note: All impressions in 000s

Naagin-3 1. Naagin 3 (Colors) – 9551 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 8133 Kundali Bhagya 3. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7795 Kumkum Bhagya 4. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7142 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) – 7120 dance deewane 6. Dance Deewane (Colors) – 7114 Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 7. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) – 6054 Ishq Subhan Allah 8. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 5771 Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 9. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5700 Kullfi Kumar Bajewala 10. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 5541 Krishna Chali London 11. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 5237 Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega 12. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) – 5206 Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga 13. Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga (SAB TV) – 5062 Tujhse Hai Raabta 14. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) – 4947 Indian Idol 15. Indian Idol (Sony TV) – 4523 Ishq Mein Marjawan 16. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4409 Qayamat Ki Raat 17. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) – 4175 Udaan 18. Udaan (Colors) – 4035 Nazar 19. Nazar (Star Plus) – 4031 Ishqbaaaz 20. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) – 3955

