Monday, September 03, 2018
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 first episode LIVE UPDATES: Amitabh Bachchan is back on the small screen

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 10, which is an Indian adaptation of British show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, is hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Starting September 3, the game show will air Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.

Written by Arushi Jain | Mumbai | Updated: September 3, 2018 9:06:47 pm
Kaun Banega Crorepati returns to Indian television with its tenth season today. This Amitabh Bachchan hosted show has become the definitive game show in the country and is an Indian adaptation of British show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? In the latest season, the show will celebrate the spirit of resilience.

Also Read | Kaun Banega Crorepati 10: What’s new in the Amitabh Bachchan show

Though KBC 10’s format remains the same, there are a few changes this time around. For instance, the questions are going to be difficult. Augmented reality technology will be also used, the first for any Indian reality show. In lifelines, the audio call has been replaced with video conferencing. For those who will watch the show on Sony’s OTT service SonyLIV, there is one more change. They will be able to match wits with the contestant sitting on the hot seat and participate in the show, all in the comfort of their home.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.

21:06 (IST) 03 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan introduces Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 contestants

He begins the tenth season of KBC and introduces the ten contestants who have come from different regions of India to try their luck on the hot seat.

21:04 (IST) 03 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan is back on the small screen!

Amitabh Bachchan is back on the small screen in his patent style as he narrates a heartwarming poetry to motivate the audience of his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

20:56 (IST) 03 Sep 2018
A sneak peek at the first episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10

20:46 (IST) 03 Sep 2018
Kaun Banega Crorepati has become a reflection of the people of this country, says producer Siddhartha Basu

“KBC, through the years, has evolved in so many ways. It has become a reflection of the people of this country and their changing attitudes. You will see representatives of a New India every day on the hot seat. And once a week, KBC Karamveer will be featured as a tribute to these wonderful social change agents, who continue to work towards bringing about a change in the real transformation in society, with selfless dedication. They are truly an inspiration for many. Every Friday, a special episode has been dedicated to the inspirational Karamveers, which will see real-life heroes play for a cause as they speak about their extraordinary lives and work,” Siddhartha Basu said in a statement.

20:42 (IST) 03 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 10

“My journey with KBC has been enriching in many ways. Year on year, I wait in anticipation to meet the KBC aspirants, who come with a hope to fulfill their dream – to achieve something big in life. Not many make it to the Hot Seat or are able to win big. But they give me a lot more in return. They give me the strength to move ahead with a smile, looking forward to a new day and new beginnings. I am truly inspired by each contestant and I am grateful for this experience,” Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 host Amitabh Bachchan said in a statement.

The first season of Kaun Banega Crorepati was aired in 2000. The reality game show, which shifted base from Star Plus to Sony, not just gave a new lease of life to Amitabh Bachchan's career, but also cemented the position of the two channels in the top league. Based on the British program Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, KBC has so far completed 9 seasons on the small screen. The popular show kicks off its season 10 from September 3.

