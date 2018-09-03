Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 first episode LIVE UPDATES: Amitabh Bachchan is back on the small screen

Kaun Banega Crorepati returns to Indian television with its tenth season today. This Amitabh Bachchan hosted show has become the definitive game show in the country and is an Indian adaptation of British show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? In the latest season, the show will celebrate the spirit of resilience.
Though KBC 10’s format remains the same, there are a few changes this time around. For instance, the questions are going to be difficult. Augmented reality technology will be also used, the first for any Indian reality show. In lifelines, the audio call has been replaced with video conferencing. For those who will watch the show on Sony’s OTT service SonyLIV, there is one more change. They will be able to match wits with the contestant sitting on the hot seat and participate in the show, all in the comfort of their home.
He begins the tenth season of KBC and introduces the ten contestants who have come from different regions of India to try their luck on the hot seat.
Amitabh Bachchan is back on the small screen in his patent style as he narrates a heartwarming poetry to motivate the audience of his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.
“KBC, through the years, has evolved in so many ways. It has become a reflection of the people of this country and their changing attitudes. You will see representatives of a New India every day on the hot seat. And once a week, KBC Karamveer will be featured as a tribute to these wonderful social change agents, who continue to work towards bringing about a change in the real transformation in society, with selfless dedication. They are truly an inspiration for many. Every Friday, a special episode has been dedicated to the inspirational Karamveers, which will see real-life heroes play for a cause as they speak about their extraordinary lives and work,” Siddhartha Basu said in a statement.
“My journey with KBC has been enriching in many ways. Year on year, I wait in anticipation to meet the KBC aspirants, who come with a hope to fulfill their dream – to achieve something big in life. Not many make it to the Hot Seat or are able to win big. But they give me a lot more in return. They give me the strength to move ahead with a smile, looking forward to a new day and new beginnings. I am truly inspired by each contestant and I am grateful for this experience,” Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 host Amitabh Bachchan said in a statement.