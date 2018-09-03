Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 first episode LIVE UPDATES: Amitabh Bachchan is back on the small screen

Starting September 3, Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 will air Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV. Starting September 3, Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 will air Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.

Kaun Banega Crorepati returns to Indian television with its tenth season today. This Amitabh Bachchan hosted show has become the definitive game show in the country and is an Indian adaptation of British show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? In the latest season, the show will celebrate the spirit of resilience.

Also Read | Kaun Banega Crorepati 10: What’s new in the Amitabh Bachchan show

Though KBC 10’s format remains the same, there are a few changes this time around. For instance, the questions are going to be difficult. Augmented reality technology will be also used, the first for any Indian reality show. In lifelines, the audio call has been replaced with video conferencing. For those who will watch the show on Sony’s OTT service SonyLIV, there is one more change. They will be able to match wits with the contestant sitting on the hot seat and participate in the show, all in the comfort of their home.