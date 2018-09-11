KBC 10 contestant Preeti Kimta: I felt like I was in heaven sitting in front of God

Monday’s episode of KBC saw Shimla resident Preeti Kimta on the hot seat. Monday’s episode of KBC saw Shimla resident Preeti Kimta on the hot seat.

Monday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 saw Shimla resident Preeti Kimta on the hot seat. While she impressed all with her general knowledge, her interaction with host Amitabh Bachchan won hearts. The starstruck lady made all the efforts to match steps with Big B.

Talking about participating in KBC 10, Preeti, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “While watching the show on television, I would know most answers. My family forced me to give it a try. But I did not know how to go about it or if I would ever get through. I have been trying it for some years now and this time, I turned lucky.”

We all saw how Preeti couldn’t hold her excitement after meeting host Amitabh Bachchan. Sharing her experience, the 38-year-old said, “There is no scale to measure my happiness. I seriously cannot describe it in words. He is such a big superstar but he was so sweet and polite. I felt like I was in heaven sitting in front of God. Also with age, he is becoming more handsome and graceful.”

Talking about her preparation, Preeti said, “I read a lot of general knowledge books. My kids are in the seventh standard and I would borrow their books (laughs). I thoroughly studied the syllabus till class 10. I would read lot of newspapers and also watched news. I brushed up my knowledge of films and songs released this year. It really helped me.”

Sharing that she is happy with the Rs 6,40,000 prize money that she won, the teacher said, “I contribute 10 per cent of my salary to charity. So, I would do the same with my winning amount. Also, I have a lot of friends and family, who have stood by me. I will buy gifts for them, party with them and whatever is left, I would travel with my family.”

Thanking her husband, Preeti said, “It’s all because of his support. I believe that behind every successful woman, there is a man. My parents gave me the basic education but it was him who gave me wings to fly. My husband has been an inspiration for me and he pushed me at every step. He was the one who would send the messages for the audition. I remember, even if we would fight, he would come and say sorry before 8:30 pm so that I would share the correct answer.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 airs Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.

