Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 contestant Kiran Saroj: Disappointed with my performance

Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday welcomed Punjab girl Kiran Saroj to the hot seat of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10. The gymnast, who is currently pursuing her PhD, could only win Rs 1,60,000. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Kiran shared that she is disappointed with her performance.

She said, “I had planned to buy a house for my family. I knew the initial answers but wasted my lifelines, wanting to be completely sure. And I was left with nothing when I needed it. My dreams of owning a house will now have to wait.”

It has been a long-held dream for Kiran to participate in Kaun Banega Crorepati. She said, “I have been trying to get through the show for eight years. I knew this was my opportunity to utilise my knowledge. Last night, when I sat down with my family to see the episode, it was quite an emotional moment. All the memories of the day came flashing by. My family says that they are really proud of me but I wish I could have done better.”

The 25-year-old daughter of a daily wager and cart puller says that her family has always given education a priority. “We might come from a humble background but my parents have always pushed us to achieve our goals. It is because of them that my siblings and I are drawn towards academics. They have never put any restriction on us, and given us wings to fly. I hope to clear my IAS exams soon and make them proud,” shared Kiran.

Talking about her interest in gymnastics, Kiran said, “When I was in school, we got to know that if you participate in games and sports, you will get certain benefits. That pushed me towards it. My fees were waived off and I would get free food. Only after I enrolled in my PhD, I knew I could now completely focus on my studies as there was a regular source of income.”

