KBC 10 contestant Faiz Mohammad Khan: It was my mother’s belief that got me to the hot seat

On Tuesday, Faiz Mohammad Khan from Madhya Pradesh won Rs 12,50,000 on Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 10. A teacher, anchor and poet, Faiz shared that the show has been a life changing experience for him.

“It was so exciting to see myself on television. I belong to a very small town. And I am the first one from there to be on the show. But honestly, I never expected to become so famous. People are now calling me the pride of Hoshangabad,” Faiz shared in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

While he has been prepping for competitive exams, the 29-year-old shared that KBC is a different ball game together. “All these years I had been taking the auditions lightly. This time I religiously followed the process and luckily, got through. Seeing so many contestants at the audition, I really had no hopes. But I think it was my mother’s belief that got me to the hot seat. Whenever we had any financial issues, she would always say ‘Faiz KBC jayega toh saare problems solve ho jayenge (All our problems will be solved when Faiz goes to KBC). She was so confident that her faith did the trick,” shared Faiz.

Faiz also had to face a rather unfortunate incident during his time at the game show. Faiz shared, “After the first day of the shoot, I suffered from food poisoning. I was in terrible pain while playing the game. After two people were already on the hot seat, I knew this was my last chance and so I gave it all during the fastest finger first. While I wanted to enjoy my moment on the show, I was in low spirit because of my ill health.”

Talking about meeting megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the young man shared, “I think no one can define him in words. Not just an actor, he is an inspiration in every sense.”

Faiz concluded the conversation by sharing his plans of using the prize money, “We have a personal loan, which I want to pay off first. Also, I am getting married soon, so will use some amount there. The family is also looking at donating a sum to charity.”

