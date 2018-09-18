KBC 10 contestant Anuradha Mangal: I have regained my confidence through the show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 airs Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV. Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 airs Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.

Anuradha Mangal from Bhopal took the hot seat of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 on Monday night. While the young mother could only win Rs 10,000 in the Amitabh Bachchan hosted show, Anuradha states that she has won much more, by regaining her confidence.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the 33-year-old shared, “After delivering my baby three years back, I was going through postpartum depression. Working from a young age, I felt restrained with my life suddenly revolving around the kid. The sudden changes had left me depressed. Participating in KBC has given back my confidence. I have always maintained that I was never on the show for money. So, I am happy with how things turned out.”

She further shared that her family’s support made her participate in the show. Anuradha said, “I have been a lecturer and after my baby, I had to be at home. This is when I started reading general knowledge books and found an interest. Seeing the same, my elder sister asked me to participate in KBC. Luckily, I passed all stages quite smoothly. But it was really difficult handling the child, household chores and preparing for the show. Somehow, I reached the final rounds. While I couldn’t do well, everyone in the family is really proud of me. It was almost a celebration in the entire town as they sat down to watch me on television.”

Lauding KBC for giving a chance to commoners to live their dreams, Anuradha said, “It’s tagline Kab Tak Rokoge is perfect. There are so many of us who face challenges in life but that doesn’t mean we are defeated. We can always stand up and get back. I really want to tell our women that your life doesn’t end after marriage. Never let go your passion and dreams. If we try, we can definitely win the world.”

