Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 gets its first crorepati in Binita Jain

Amitabh Bachchan hosted quiz show KBC 10 got its first crorepati in Binita Jain. Amitabh Bachchan hosted quiz show KBC 10 got its first crorepati in Binita Jain.

The tenth season of Amitabh Bachchan hosted quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati got its first crorepati in Binita Jain. Hailing from Guwahati, Assam Binita took home Rs 1 crore in Tuesday’s episode.

The question which made Binita a crorepati was, “In India, which case was heard by the largest ever Constitution bench of 13 judges?” Just like other questions, here too Binita knew the answer but as she put it, “the winning amount is the culprit”. Despite knowing the answer, she could not muster the courage to say it as she was afraid of losing a huge amount of money which she had won until then. After giving it a deep thought, Binita finally answered the question and won not only Rs 1 crore but also a car. Her father who accompanied her to the show was visibly proud and could not hold back his emotions.

The sixteenth question “Who invented the first stock ticker in 1867?”, which was worth Rs 7 crore, troubled the confident Binita and she decided to quit the game and take home Rs 1 crore. However, the answer she gave after quitting the game was also correct and it would have made her win Rs 7 crore.

Kathinaiyon par maat kar, aa rahin hain woh itihaas rachane. Miliye Guwahati ki Binita Jain se, kya ban paayengi woh humari peheli 7 Crore ki vijeta? Dekhiye @SrBachchan ke saath, #KBC, aaj aur kal raat 9 baje. pic.twitter.com/RLClIGfssr — Sony TV (@SonyTV) October 1, 2018

Amitabh was all praise for Binita. But, if the actor would not have helped her early in the game, Binita would have lost her chance of winning a crore at the second question itself. It so happened, Binita didn’t pay attention to the question and answered it in a haste. Amitabh paused for a moment and gave her time to realise her mistake. This is when she answered it right and from here there was no looking back for a confident Binita.

Also read | KBC 10 October 2 episode highlights: Iti Madhvi takes home Rs 3,20,000

During the episode, Binita narrated her heart-wrenching life story. Fifteen years ago, her husband was held captive by militants while he was on a business trip to a neighbouring state. He never returned and Binita had to start her life again. Living with the motto, “Life must go on”, she raised her two children and took up the job of a teacher.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd