KBC 10 contestant Anjula Bhatnagar: It was an unbelievable moment to sit across Amitabh Bachchan

On Thursday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, viewers were introduced to Uttar Pradesh resident Anjula Bhatnagar, who took home Rs 3,20,000.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Anjula shared that for a common man, who is busy with their day-to-day life, KBC comes as a dream come true moment. She said, “Honestly, I just registered without any hopes of getting selected. Once I came for the auditions, I met people who have been trying to be on the show for years now. I feel lucky and honoured that everything happened so smoothly for me.”

When asked about how she prepped up for the game show, the 56-year-old government servant said, “As every woman, looking after the house and career, we hardly get time for ourselves. And it’s been 35 years that I left studies. So it was impossible for me to get back to books. My kids would make fun of me that I will never get chosen. But after I cleared the audition, they pushed me to read more newspaper, watch the news and even shared about the contemporary world with me. They handled all household chores so that I could focus. I would laugh at their antics but it was their push that brought me here.”

Lauding the theme of KBC 10, Anshula said, “Kab Tak Rokoge depicts the willpower of us women, who fight all odds to make our own identity. I think we shouldn’t ever stop dreaming. Take life in a positive spirit and everything will turn out beautiful. I am so thankful to my family, who backed and supported me completely. This wouldn’t have been possible without them.”

A starstruck fan of the host, Anjula shared, “My father, in his younger days, resembled Amitabh Bachchan. He could well be considered as the ‘gareebon ka Amitabh’ (laughs). I have always had a fatherly affection towards Amitji and to share the stage with him was an unbelievable experience. My entire family is a fan of his work. I was awestruck and jumping with joy when I met him.”

