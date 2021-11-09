Amid Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding rumours, Akshay Kumar announces she’s ‘shaadi-ready’. Check out her hilarious test on Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma has shared the uncensored version of the episode featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, who had come on Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their latest release Sooryavanshi, on his YouTube channel. In the video, when Kapil offers Katrina some popcorn, she refuses to eat it. Soon, Archana Puran Singh recalls that once during a film’s shooting, she was eating dosa and Akshay was keen to know how it tasted but never took a bite. Akshay corrects Archana that she is confusing him with someone else as he never diets. “Abs wala hero nahi hu,” he joked.

Continuing the conversation on food, Katrina revealed that Akshay makes a nice omelette. As she says Akshay has experience working in the kitchen, Kapil says, “Of course, he was a professional chef.” Correcting Kapil, Katrina says Akshay was not a professional chef but he “was putting things together.” Because the actor was struggling to explain, Akshay interrupts and says, ‘Rehdi main kaam karta tha (I worked with a street vendor).’ Archana asks Akshay if that was true to which he replies, “Haan haan. Hotel me thodi kaam karta tha. Chota sa rehdi (I didn’t work in a hotel but with a vendor).” The conversation leaves Kapil and the audience impressed.

Kapil then decided to test Katrina’s skills on how much she knows about utensils. Katrina gives hilarious new names to all the utensils with Kapil, Akshay and Archana Puran Singh helping her with real names. She even decides to take away a utensil as she says she doesn’t have it in her kitchen. As Katrina passes the test, Akshay is quick to comment, “She is ready for marriage,” which leaves the actor blushing. Interestingly, Katrina is rumoured to be getting married to Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina and Akshay are currently enjoying the success of Sooryavanshi, which released on Friday. The film marks their seventh collaboration.