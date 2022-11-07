Katrina Kaif says a big fight happened at her wedding with Vicky Kaushal: ‘I heard loud noises and turned around…’

Katrina Kaif was recently on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her film Police Bhoot. Her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter had also joined her, as they were grilled by Kapil. During the course of the show, Katrina also went on to reveal about a fight that happened at her wedding, and also shared her pet name in her ‘sasural’.

Kapil wondered how Punjabis always pronounce names in a distinct manner and even give pet names to kids’ lovingly. He asked Katrina that how she addressed at her husband Vicky Kaushal’s home. She replied smilingly, “Kittu”. Her response left everyone going ‘awww’.

He then asked her that since she has seven sisters, did Vicky manage to save his shoes during the ‘joota chupai’ ritual at their wedding. Without a pause, the actor said that there was actually a huge fight at the wedding. “I was hearing very loud noises behind me. As I turned I saw everyone fighting and pulling the shoes toward themselves. There were my sisters and Vicky’s friends. They were literally fighting,” she said in Hindi.

As Archana Puran Singh asked her who won the fight, she replied, “Pata nahi, maine pucha nahi (I don’t know. I didn’t ask).” She added that she was so busy at her wedding, she never got a chance to ask about it.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December last year at a dreamy function. The beautiful wedding had left her fans gushing over the couple. Talking about the same, Katrina told indianexpress.com that the feelings for her was no different. “It felt exactly how you described it. It felt like it was a culmination of a beautiful journey, which was super unexpected for me. It just came out of nowhere. It literally did.”

The actor also shared that she first discovered Vicky in the trailer for filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s 2018 romantic drama, Manmarziyaan, a story about two confused lovers. Vicky, back then, was transitioning from being an acclaimed indie film actor–with films like Masaan, Raman Raghav 2.0–to more mainstream projects like Raazi, Lust Stories and Sanju.

When Katrina saw him, she was struck by his talent, even in a short trailer. “I remember (producer) Aanand L Rai showing me a promo of Manmarziyaan and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?!’ At that point I just found it… Wow! He was so effortless and raw. He has that talent.”