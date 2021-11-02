Katrina Kaif mouths Agneepath dialogue on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Amitabh Bachchan fears losing his job

All fans of Katrina Kaif, be ready to be surprised as you watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 this Friday. As part of the Shaandaar Shanivaar special, the Sooryavanshi actor, along with Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Rohit Shetty, will join Amitabh Bachchan. And while they would be seen having a gala time interacting with Big B, Katrina will get into a dialogue battle with the host.

As per the latest promo shared by Sony TV, Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen mouthing the popular Agneepath dialogue. Sitting in style on the hot seat, the Bharat actor will bring her intense Vijay Dinanath Chauhan side to the fore with her dialogue delivery. As Akshay and Rohit will look at her in amazement, Amitabh will applaud her performance and say, “Kya baat hai madam,” and then adding, “Humare pet pe laat maar diya.”

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar will also imbibe the Amitabh vibe as he will dress up in the shiny lighted jacket and dance to “Saara zamana haseeno ka deewana”. As Big B cheers him, he goes on to thank the Sooryavanshi trio for contributing to the entertainment industry. Taking a chance, Rohit Shetty will also ask Amitabh to sign the blog he wrote for his mother, stating that he wants to frame it.

The Sooryanavanshi team, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty will be donating the proceeds from the winning amount to Bharat Ke Veer, a government website that helps the families of the soldiers who passed away while serving our country