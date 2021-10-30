Katrina Kaif accuses Salman Khan of tardiness, he says ‘qubool hai’: Everything that happened on Bigg Boss 15 sets  

The gorgeous Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty are special guests on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15‘s Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The episode will see Katrina Kaif dressed in a powder blue saree spilling the beans on how Salman turns up late on shoots and never follows the steps that choreographers come up with. Katrina and Rohit are promoting their upcoming film, Sooryavanshi.

Katrina complained of Salman Khan’s tardiness and how he never follows the choreographed dance steps. Salman confessed, “Kabool hai yeh jurm mujhe!” He said he is willing to be punished. Katrina then asked him to praise her for 30 seconds, looking straight into her eyes.

Katrina also dropped some truth-bombs about Salman to the Sooryavanshi director. She is seen telling Rohit that Salman always arrives late on sets, to which Salman smilingly accepted. Katrina also asked Salman to sing a song for her. he not only sang ‘O Mere Dil ke Chain’, but also did a little jig for her, which left Katrina laughing.

Salman has never shied away from expressing his loves and appreciation for Katrina. In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Salman had shared his feelings about Katrina and had said, “Look into her eyes. See her smile. There is such a child-like feel to her. She does a lot of hard work. She doesn’t get depressed with a film not doing well or somebody writing nasty things about her performance. People used to write about her dancing, initially. If people appreciate her, she works harder. If they trash her, she works harder. She doesn’t manipulate or pull anyone down. She doesn’t talk badly about anyone. She lives in a beautiful, perfect world.”

In the same video, we also see Salman losing his cool on Shamita Shetty, one of the contestants of this season of Bigg Boss, as she talks to him rudely. In the clip, we see Salman calling her ‘Sheesh Mahal ki Rani’. Salman’s comments visibly offends Shamita, and she in turn replies to him, “What can I do? If I was born like this. Let me tell you Salman, I do the maximum work in this house, it’s annoying yaar.”

Salman is then seen losing his cool further, “Mujhe koi shauk nahi hai aapse baat karne ka main chahoon toh ye episode pura silent mein nikal sakta hoon, aaun he na…(I am not at all interested in talking to you, I can choose to sit quietly through the episode…).”