Kate Micucci to star in Supergirl Season 5 premiere

Kate Micucci will feature in the fifth season premiere of Supergirl. According to TVLine, the actor will have a cameo as a museum employee in the episode, airing October 6.

Executive producer Jessica Queller said the team is excited to have Micucci on board.

“She’s amazing and so sparkly and hysterical,” Queller said.

Julie Gonzalo of Veronica Mars fame and Game of Thrones actor Staz Nair are also joining the show as series regulars.

Jennifer Cheon Garcia (Van Helsing) has a guest-starring role in the premiere.