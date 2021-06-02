Kashmera Shah says she chooses to stay neutral in Nisha Rawal-Karan Mehra fight, but is ‘against domestic violence’

Actor Karan Mehra was recently arrested after wife Nisha Rawal accused him of assaulting her. In his defence, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor claimed that his wife smashed her head herself to implicate him. He also claimed that Nisha was trying to frame him to seek a hefty alimony amount. She, on the other hand, revealed that Karan was having an extra-marital affair and had been abusive even in the past. With issues in their marriage in the public eye, friends have been extending support to the actors. While Nisha’s friends Rohit K Verma and Munisha Khatwani stood by her, Kashmera Shah schooled everyone for forgetting that Karan and Nisha’s son is getting affected by this mudslinging.

In an Instagram post, the actor shared that she loves Karan, Nisha and their child Kavish. She said that she could not bring herself to take one person’s side yesterday. Kashmera added that while she was hounded by calls asking her ‘to wahs their dirty laundry in public’, she has decided to not speak about it. She mentioned that while she is against anyone touching a woman without her permission, she is also against ‘a happy family breaking’.

“So if you are asking me to take sides I choose to take the side of the young child here. I am here for him and I will do everything to help his mother protect him. I don’t know his father’s side at all but I cannot bash him as he is now and Always will be Kaavish’s dad so I choose to remain neutral,” she wrote.

Kashmera Shah further wrote that she will stand by her friendship ‘with Kaavish and his parents’. She added that she cannot have him grow up and see people slinging mud at his parents. “I know this is a more difficult path and not many may understand this but this is who I am. I am with my Friends No Matter What. People make mistakes and many do very bad things,” she wrote, adding that people should ‘think about the young boy’ before they treat this as ‘gossip’.

“And for the ones that did not understand what I wrote let me be clear I AM AGAINST DOMESTIC VIOLENCE,” she added as a final note.

Kashmera’s family and friends lauded her stand and supported her. While husband Krushna Abhishek called her ‘a true friend’, sister-in-law Arti Singh said that she couldn’t agree more to what she wrote. Actor-couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij also said that they were proud of her decision.

Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey also replied writing, “Very beautifully expressed.. stay blessed.. I wish everyone is that responsible ❤️,” while Tanaaz Irani wrote, “That’s a true friend, sister, mother, lady, person and most important…. True human being talking. Respect to you young lady. Respect. Love you. Couldn’t have said this better”.

Earlier, Nisha Rawal’s friend Rohit K Verma and Munisha Khutwani, through social media posts, claimed they knew about the problems in Karan and Nisha’s marriage for a long time but were asked to stay silent.