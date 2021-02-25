Kashmera Shah, Sambhavna Seth, Vindu Dara Singh send wishes to Rakhi Sawant’s mother: ‘We pray that you recover soon’

Rakhi Sawant, one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 14, recently visited her mother in the hospital. Rakhi’s mother Jaya Sawant has been undergoing cancer treatment for quite some time now. The actor was accompanied by friend and fellow Bigg Boss contestant Kashmera Shah at the hospital. A few photos and videos of the two were shared on Rakhi’s fan pages on social media.

Later in the day, Sambhavna Seth also reached the hospital to check on the health of Rakhi’s mother. She shared a photo of herself from the hospital and captioned it, “We pray that You Recover soon Aunty @rakhisawant2511 ❤️”. Rakhi too posted a video of her mother where she is seen thanking Salman Khan for his help. Giving her health update, Rakhi said her mother has already undergone four out of six sessions of chemotherapy.

On Tuesday, Rakhi Sawant had shared on social media that her mother’s treatment has started. Sharing the photos of her mother, Rakhi wrote, “Please pray for mom ,she is undergoing cancer treatment.🙏🙏🙏” The actor had walked away from the Bigg Boss house with a cash prize of Rs 14 lakh. She said she will use the money for her mother’s treatment.

Vindu Dara Singh, who entered Bigg Boss as Rakhi’s supporter, also shared a photo of her mother and prayed for her speedy recovery. He wrote, “Dear #jayasawant ji we had the pleasure of knowing you in #bb3 and saw the fighting spirit you possessed despite severe diabetes and knew you had a tigress as your daughter called @rakhisawant2511.”

Praising Rakhi’s entertaining personality, Singh continued, “She entertained the entire world in #bb14 and won our hearts like #rajkapoor ji in #meranaamjoker . All the time she was worried about her mother but was strong and fought many battles in the house . We wish you a very speedy recovery and pray that the loving bond between you two stays strong forever.”

After leaving the Bigg Boss 14 house, Rakhi was asked why she decided to leave the house with a cash prize. She told indianexpress.com, “If I would have lost, I would be left with nothing. At least, I have a huge sum of money with me now. I have zero bank balance at the moment, and I needed the money for my mother’s medical needs. I have spent all my savings in the last few years on her surgeries, and needed financial backing. I have no regrets, as that moment all I could think of was the growing bills that I need to pay soon.”