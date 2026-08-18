‘Disillusioned by people cheating’: Kashmera’s cryptic post amidst Govinda-Sunita feud

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda’s personal feud has become public in the last few weeks after Sunita made pointed remarks about Govinda cheating on her, and in response, he called out her distasteful comments. Recently, when she appeared on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, she even spoke about how she has witnessed Govinda cheating for 40 years and that she would never leave him. After Govinda was spotted with with ihis co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar, Sunita reacted strongly, and Govinda gave Sunita a stern warning in public. Now, Kashmera Shah, who is their relative, has posted a cryptic note commenting on their relationship, saying she felt “disillusioned” by the state of marriages around her.

Kashmera Shah’s latest comment on love and why it’s crucial

Govinda’s nephew, Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah, posted a cryptic note where she wrote, “So is this what true love looks like? Does it exist? Does anyone love someone so much that they will pay for this and make their person feel special? Where is this kind of love, and who is this person? Feeling so disillusioned by marriages breaking and people cheating. I feel I need a reality check.”

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Also Read: Sunita Ahuja targets Govinda as he’s spotted with alleged girlfriend: ‘Beti ki umar ki hai’

Kashmera’s comment comes shortly after Krushna and Kashmera made peace with Sunita on a reality show after a feud that lasted 14 years. In April, Sunita appeared on Laughter Chefs and buried the hatchet after Kashmera apologised to her.

What’s happening between Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja?

Sunita has previously accused Govinda of being unfaithful in many interviews. During Lock Upp, Sunita had said, “We are openly discussing this now; who would have thought about this 40 years back? He is a star, had countless flings over the years. But we were taught to remain quiet; we were told that once you are married, you leave that house only after death.”

She had further said, “Infidelity has been happening since day one, hasn’t it? He is a hero after all, so you can’t say anything. If I keep stressing at this age, my diabetes will spike. I just let it be and keep moving on. It’s fine; I live for my kids. Can you really stop anyone? Should I go and sit in front of him 24/7? You can’t really; the other person will get irritated too. I don’t think so much now. We’ve got two houses, and many people come to meet him, and I need some privacy in my own home.”

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Recently, when Govinda was spotted with Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar promoting their upcoming film, Sunita had told the paparazzi, “Have you heard the proverb where they say, ‘Vinash kaale, vipreet buddhi’? He has lost his buddhi (mind). This is why he does these things. We can’t say anything. I want to question all Govinda fans who trolled me when I said he cheated on me. What do they have to tell me now? Don’t ask me anything anymore. I am not interested.”

“Promotions happen after making a film; they should shoot first. What can I say? She is his daughter’s age, and he is hanging out with her. He should have some shame. There should at least be a standard. Your sugar daddy is so rich; at least wear proper clothes. Look at us; we have great style,” Sunita told another group of paparazzi.

Govinda reacts to Sunita Ahuja’s allegations

While Govinda has never openly reacted to the cheating allegations Sunita made against him, he recently warned her. A few days back, talking to ANI, Govinda had said, “Is it important to defame someone if you have to maintain distance? Is it necessary to insult your own to achieve success? But sometimes, that’s easy. But it should be done tactfully. Like Sunita praises me four times before insulting me. I see more love in there.”

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Last month, when Govinda came to see Sunita on Lock Upp, he had spoken about their relationship and said, “I believe there was a tough phase God brought on us. We came out of it, and I pray it doesn’t happen in the future. I am with her, and God willing, I will always be. Every person related to me, I love them all. Of course, she loves me. How would she be around for 40 years? See, we are in the film line; in the work we do, there are times when there is an invisible lock-up, and I am coming from there, so you don’t see those shackles. She has never faced hardships, and I pray it never happens in the future either. Sunita is like a child.”

Following Sunita’s latest comments, where she called the actor a sugar daddy, Govinda also reacted in a paparazzi video and said, “Sunita ji, you are abusing a lot these days. If people get inspired by you…everyone will see your real face. Youngsters will look at you and the way you behave; they will follow it. What if people start abusing you like that? We will be embarrassed if that happens. Don’t do this. You have made the name of mothers and sisters very cheap. This is not expected from you.”

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In another clip, Govinda had said, “I usually don’t take work outside, and now when I’m doing my own work, you are interfering in it. And when you were doing your own work, whether it was that food show or appearing in Lock Upp, after requesting Tina (their daughter), you somehow got me called and took my services. Anyway, that is your right. But ever since I started my film, you have been leaving no stone unturned to make me fall out of people’s hearts, to defame me, or to do something that affects my business. When people from poor families enter the film industry, please don’t humiliate or defame them to such an extent that they run away or become afraid. You have the ability, you have the power, you have fame, respect, and wealth; everything has been given to you by the Almighty. That doesn’t mean you should humiliate someone who doesn’t have these things. It doesn’t suit you.”

“And as for this whole thing about age that you have started, let me remind you, for your education, that all the great artists in this country have worked with younger women. They received good films, name, fame, and respect, and they got opportunities to work with younger people, which is why they appeared young. For your own small interests, you are trying to harm a very big business. Everyone is aware of the group, the gang, that is behind you. And I feel that this awareness will become much more public and come out in the open. That won’t look good for you either. And I feel that perhaps, even going forward, you may need me somewhere, at some point. So please, by making such statements and running these podcasts and insulting me like this… Please stay within your limits. This is my humble request to you,” Govinda added.

On the work front, Sunita Ahuja will soon be making her film debut with her son Yash. The two are being launched by Ekta Kapoor.