Kashmera Shah on Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja: ‘These people have not existed for me for five years’

The hostilities between actor Govinda and his nephew, comedian Krushna Abhishek, have assumed ugly proportions. Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek’s wife, has said that “these people” as in Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja, have not existed for her for five years.

Shah said as per Aaj Tak, “To tell you the truth, I have no interest in this rift. These people have not existed for me for five years. I don’t want to say something about them. You must have seen I have not said anything for a long time. Otherwise I have a scathing retort for them.”

She added that on social media, fans have already given them their answer. “They are being trolled badly,” she said.

Earlier, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja had said in an interview that she doesn’t even want to see Krushna’s face.

The fight between Krushna Abhishek and Govinda started in 2016.

She said earlier, “It will never happen. Three years ago, I had said that things could not be resolved till I am alive. You can’t misbehave, insult or take liberties in the name of family… The issues will never get resolved and I don’t want to see his face ever again in my life.”

The fight between Krushna and Govinda started in 2016 as the actor was making a comeback with Jagga Jassos and making promotional appearances on shows. He was also seen on Sony’s The Kapil Sharma Show along with his wife Sunita and daughter Tina instead of the rival Comedy Nights Live of which Krushna was then a part of.

“Somehow our dates didn’t seem to match. I messaged him again four days ago, but to my shock, I learnt that he and his wife were shooting with Kapil on Wednesday. I was aghast as I expected him to support his nephew,” Krushna said.

It is likely that the rancour is mutual, and it does not look like things are going to get okay anytime soon.