Kashmera Shah says Krushna Abhishek fought with Govinda while she was in Bigg Boss house: ‘Now I won’t listen to him’

Kashmera Shah revealed how her husband and actor Krushna Abhishek fought with his ‘mama-mami’ Govinda and Sunita Ahuja while she was inside the Bigg Boss house as a challenger last season. Ironically, Krushna had asked her not to fight inside the house. Kashmera, who was a special guest on the ongoing Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar, revealed this after host Salman Khan mocked her for her quick temper.

It started when Kashmera pulled up contestant Karan Kundrra for talking distastefully about Tejassawi Prakash. Salman then looked into the camera and jokingly said, “Krushna, tujhe salute hai (Salute to you, man)!”

Kashmera, who didn’t like Salman pulling her leg, clarified that it’s not her but Krushna who has had fights in the past, pointing to his spat with Govinda. She said despite advising her to keep her calm when she was on Bigg Boss 14, Krushna failed to abide by his own words.

“Usne mujhe last season mein bol ke bheja ‘look Kash tum andar jaa rahi ho, kisi se jhagda mat karna, be nice to everyone, dekho meri ghar ki izzat ki baat hai.’ Maine kuch nahi kia andar I admit it, bahar aake dekha sabse khud jhagda karke baitha tha, what is this, khud jhagda kiya mama se maami se. Ab nahi sunne waali main (He told me in the last season that don’t fight with anyone inside the house and I didn’t do anything. But when I came out, I saw he had fought with his own uncle and aunt. Now I’m not going to listen to him),” Kashmera said.

Krushna also shared Kahsmera’s video on his Instagram handle and laughed at the entire segment in Bigg Boss 15. He wrote, “Akhir @beingsalmankhan Bhai ko bhi pata chal hi gaya k @kashmera1 k saath rehna kitna mushkil hai. Loved Kash in #biggboss15 what an episode.”

Krushna and Govinda have had bad blood between them for sometime now, with Kashmera and Sunita also exchanging harsh words via media. When Govinda came as a guest in a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna refused to appear. After this, Sunita said there was no chance of any reconciliation now.