Kashmera Shah’s ‘checkmate’ to Govinda-Sunita Ahuja: ‘My son asked what is a bad daughter-in-law’

There seems to be no end in sight for the feud between Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja and nephew Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah. After Sunita hinted at Kashmera being a ‘bad daughter-in-law’ in an interview, she came back with her own ‘checkmate’. Kashmera took to Twitter on Thursday and shared, “Had a work trip to the States so just got back and am reading about “people” washing their hands off on Our family feud. While reading one statement my son asked me what is a Bad Daughter In Law? I replied “One that Got A Cruel Mother In Law” #checkmate.”

Had a work trip to the States so just got back and am reading about “people” washing their hands off on Our family feud. While reading one statement my son asked me what is a Bad Daughter In Law? I replied “One that Got A Cruel Mother In Law” #checkmate — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) September 29, 2021

Sunita had earlier said that she does not even want to see Krushna’s face. To this, Kashmera told Aaj Tak, “To tell you the truth, I have no interest in this rift. These people have not existed for me for five years. I don’t want to say something about them. You must have seen I have not said anything for a long time. Otherwise I have a scathing retort for them.”

The family feud again came under spotlight when Govinda was to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show and Krushna excused himself from the shoot of that episode. Krushna stated that he was unavailable on the required dates of the shoot but added that “both parties don’t wish to share a stage.”

Also Read | Kapil Sharma is punched by Sonakshi Sinha after his dig at Shatrughan Sinha in hilarious video, watch

After a few back and forth remarks, Sunita said about Kashmera, “Who is she and who knows her? I am Govinda’s wife from the past 36 years and she has come now. We are happy in our life and I am so busy that I don’t have time to look at such people.” In another interview, she said, “I don’t reply to bad things. Even after taking care of them like a mother, they are behaving in such a bad way. Problems in the house start when we bring a bad daughter-in-law. I don’t want to take anybody’s name. I have so much work to do in my life.”

The initial rift between Govinda and Krushna’s families began after the actor appeared on Kapil Sharma’s show in 2016 during which time Krushna had his own show on a rival channel. Govinda did not appear on Krushna’s show which seemed to hurt him and he made a joke on the show about the same. The joke was found distasteful by Govinda.