Kashish Thakur Pundir wins Roadies Xtreme

Kashish Thakur Pundir from Gang Neha wins MTV Roadies Extreme. Kashish Thakur Pundir from Gang Neha wins MTV Roadies Extreme.

The exhilarating grand finale episode of MTV Roadies Xtreme was aired on Sunday. The final task tested the strength, intelligence and confidence of the contestants. Neha Dhupia’s gang member Kashish Thakur Pundir and Prince Narula’s gang members Nishkarsh Arora and Preeti Kuntal fought the final battle. And Kashish managed to win the task taking home the winner’s title and a brand new car.

The task required the contestants to first solve a difficult puzzle. The next stage required them to showcase their archery skills. In the last round, they had to wrestle their way out to reach the target.

Ex-Roadies also had a chance to give a disadvantage to any one of the contestants. Nishkarsh was given the penalty after garnering maximum votes. He had to carry a heavy weight iron ball while performing the task. This prevented him from performing the task well. While Kashish and Preeti did not manage to solve the puzzle, Kashish’s archery skills helped him go ahead in the final task.

Gang leader Neha Dhupia with Kashish Thakur. Gang leader Neha Dhupia with Kashish Thakur.

The 24-year-old MMA expert was overjoyed at winning the task. And more than him, his gang leader Neha Dhupia couldn’t hold back her emotions. Kashish, who was initially in Prince’s gang, was roped in by Neha in a mid-season contestant auction. This is Neha’s second win in a row, after Shweta took home the title last year.

Kashish Thakur while performing a task in the grand finale of Roadies Xtreme. Kashish Thakur while performing a task in the grand finale of Roadies Xtreme.

Roadies Xtreme saw Rannvijay Singha ditch his gang leader responsibilities and return as a mentor. Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa and Raftaar were seen as gang leaders.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd