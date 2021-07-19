Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Sahil Anand says last few months have been tough: ‘Tried to feel normal, but it’s getting worse’

Actor Sahil Anand, who was last seen in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, took to Instagram to share that he hasn’t been feeling like himself and that he needs some time alone.

Sahil also mentioned that ‘passion can become the worst nightmare’. In his Instagram post, he wrote, “Hi everyone, hope you guys are doing fine. Just wanted all my loved ones to take care of themselves as I have decided to be inactive for sometime, I’m not feeling like myself and the last couple of months have been tough on me. Right now, I need space. I feel lost. I feel dissociated. Sometimes your passion can become your worst nightmare. Guys mental health is important, kabhi kabhi kuch wohi cheez zyaada affect kar jaati hai jinko hum khud ke zyada kareeb lete hain. I tried my best to feel normal, but it’s only getting worse. TC, Love S.A.”

In April, Sahil and his wife Rajneet Monga welcomed a baby boy, and named him Sahraj Anand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahil Anand (@sahilanandofficial)

Sahil Anand had shared a photo of the baby and written, “Hi I am Sahraj Anand. I was born on 14th April 2021. My parents are over the moon to have me. They say I am the best gift they have ever received. They love showering me with kisses and cuddles. I am surrounded by so much love already! I enjoy feeding, loud sharting, sleeping and cuddles as much as possible. I am excited to share my eating, sleeping and smiling journey soon but I just pooped so got to go right now! Bye .#sahrajanand!”

Sahil is known for acting in films such as Student Of The Year and Babloo Happy Hai. He participated in reality shows MTV Roadies 4, and Bigg Boss 10 as a celebrity contestant.