Kasautii Zindagii Kay September 25 episode highlights: Prerna and Anurag are back

Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2018: While Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi fame Erica Fernandes is playing Prerna, Anurag is being essayed by heartthrob Parth Samthaan.

Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Updated: September 25, 2018 8:54:05 pm
Kasautii Zindagii Kay Kasautii Zindagii Kay airs Monday-Friday at 8 pm on Star Plus.

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor has brought back one of her most popular shows to the small screen. Yes, we are talking about Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan starrer Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Only this time, two different set of actors are seen portraying the cult pair of Anurag and Prerna. While Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi fame Erica Fernandes is playing Prerna, Anurag is being essayed by heartthrob Parth Samthaan.

In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, Erica had confessed that she has mixed feelings about the show. “I am excited and nervous. There’s also a feeling of responsibility. So there are too many emotions right now,” said the TV actor. Interestingly, the Kasautii reboot is Erica’s second stint on Hindi television.

Live Blog

Read all the updates about Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

20:44 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Anurag and Prerna's funny moment

Anurag and Prerna share a funny moment. She clears the misunderstanding.

20:37 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Prerna apologises to Anurag

Prerna’s friend asks Prerna to talk to Anurag about her. Prerna asks Anurag if he is interested in boys. Anurag says yes he is interested in boys and hugs his friend to show Prerna. Prerna gets uncomfortable and apologises to him.

20:32 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Anurag and Prerna perform aarti together

Anurag and Prerna perform the aarti together. She prays for some adventure in her life.

20:32 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Anurag’s mother is not happy seeing Prerna's family

While  is going for the aarti with her family, security man stops her from going inside and tells them that this is for just the Basu family. Anurag’s father orders Anurag to call Prerna’s family inside. Anurag’s mother get upset on seeing them.

20:27 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Prerna’s mother is miffed with Mohini

Prerna’s mother gets offended by Mohini's behaviour and says how can the latter not remember us as Prerna's father works for them.

20:24 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Mohini meets Prerna

Anurag’s mother Mohini accidentally meets Prerna and says she doesn’t remember her name.

20:23 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Prerna manages Durga Puja pandal stalls

Prerna helps her family manage the Durga Puja pandal stalls.

20:19 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Durga Puja is around the corner

Everyone in Kasautii Zindagii Kay gets ready for Durga Puja.

20:18 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Prerna plays cupid

A girl from the college asks Prerna to talk to Anurag about her.

20:18 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Prerna and Anurag cross paths

Prerna and Anurag’s fathers work together. Anurag and Prerna discuss weather updates with each other.

20:15 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
All the girls are crazy for Anurag

All the college girls are crazy for Anurag except Prerna.

20:14 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Anurag chooses education over his family business

Anurag tells his mother that he is going for his business management class. His mother says that he don’t need to attend any classes as they have their business for him.

20:12 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Prerna’s careless attitude

Prerna’s mother remarks that  her daughter will never get a good rishta because of her careless attitude.

20:08 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Priest praises Anurag

Priest praises Anurag for his punctuality. On the other hand, Prerna gets scolded by her mother as the former is always late for the aarti.

20:06 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Prerna is late for Ganesh aarti

Prerna gets ready and runs for the Ganesh aarti while everyone is already at the aarti.

20:04 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot begins

Kasautii Zindagii Kay, starring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, starts with Ganesh Aarti.

20:01 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
A sneak peek at Kasautii Zindagi Kay

20:00 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Parth Samthaan on playing Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Parth Samthaan said, “I am completely different from my character Anurag. It’s great in a way, for I am getting to experiment with something out of my comfort zone. Anurag might be today’s guy, but he has a personality that seems to be from a different era. He is sorted, calm, composed and really classy. As an actor, I am really enjoying the shift.”

19:57 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Erica Fernandes on playing Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Erica Fernandes said, “I completely relate to Prerna. She is a strong and independent girl. She is also a multi-tasker like me. Prerna also believes in standing up for what’s right and pointing out the wrong. That’s an amazing quality in her.”

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 stars Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan in pivotal roles. Kasautii Zindagii Kay was one of the longest-running shows of Indian TV. Now only time will tell if the reboot will continue the winning streak.

