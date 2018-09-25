Kasautii Zindagii Kay September 25 episode highlights: Prerna and Anurag are back

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor has brought back one of her most popular shows to the small screen. Yes, we are talking about Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan starrer Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Only this time, two different set of actors are seen portraying the cult pair of Anurag and Prerna. While Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi fame Erica Fernandes is playing Prerna, Anurag is being essayed by heartthrob Parth Samthaan.
In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, Erica had confessed that she has mixed feelings about the show. “I am excited and nervous. There’s also a feeling of responsibility. So there are too many emotions right now,” said the TV actor. Interestingly, the Kasautii reboot is Erica’s second stint on Hindi television.
Anurag and Prerna share a funny moment. She clears the misunderstanding.
Prerna’s friend asks Prerna to talk to Anurag about her. Prerna asks Anurag if he is interested in boys. Anurag says yes he is interested in boys and hugs his friend to show Prerna. Prerna gets uncomfortable and apologises to him.
Anurag and Prerna perform the aarti together. She prays for some adventure in her life.
While is going for the aarti with her family, security man stops her from going inside and tells them that this is for just the Basu family. Anurag’s father orders Anurag to call Prerna’s family inside. Anurag’s mother get upset on seeing them.
Prerna’s mother gets offended by Mohini's behaviour and says how can the latter not remember us as Prerna's father works for them.
Anurag’s mother Mohini accidentally meets Prerna and says she doesn’t remember her name.
Prerna helps her family manage the Durga Puja pandal stalls.
Everyone in Kasautii Zindagii Kay gets ready for Durga Puja.
A girl from the college asks Prerna to talk to Anurag about her.
Prerna and Anurag’s fathers work together. Anurag and Prerna discuss weather updates with each other.
All the college girls are crazy for Anurag except Prerna.
Anurag tells his mother that he is going for his business management class. His mother says that he don’t need to attend any classes as they have their business for him.
Prerna’s mother remarks that her daughter will never get a good rishta because of her careless attitude.
Priest praises Anurag for his punctuality. On the other hand, Prerna gets scolded by her mother as the former is always late for the aarti.
Prerna gets ready and runs for the Ganesh aarti while everyone is already at the aarti.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay, starring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, starts with Ganesh Aarti.
In an interview with indianexpress.com, Parth Samthaan said, “I am completely different from my character Anurag. It’s great in a way, for I am getting to experiment with something out of my comfort zone. Anurag might be today’s guy, but he has a personality that seems to be from a different era. He is sorted, calm, composed and really classy. As an actor, I am really enjoying the shift.”
In an interview with indianexpress.com, Erica Fernandes said, “I completely relate to Prerna. She is a strong and independent girl. She is also a multi-tasker like me. Prerna also believes in standing up for what’s right and pointing out the wrong. That’s an amazing quality in her.”