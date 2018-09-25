Kasautii Zindagii Kay September 25 episode highlights: Prerna and Anurag are back

Kasautii Zindagii Kay airs Monday-Friday at 8 pm on Star Plus. Kasautii Zindagii Kay airs Monday-Friday at 8 pm on Star Plus.

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor has brought back one of her most popular shows to the small screen. Yes, we are talking about Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan starrer Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Only this time, two different set of actors are seen portraying the cult pair of Anurag and Prerna. While Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi fame Erica Fernandes is playing Prerna, Anurag is being essayed by heartthrob Parth Samthaan.

In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, Erica had confessed that she has mixed feelings about the show. “I am excited and nervous. There’s also a feeling of responsibility. So there are too many emotions right now,” said the TV actor. Interestingly, the Kasautii reboot is Erica’s second stint on Hindi television.