Kasautii Zindagii Kay remake: Erica Fernandes shoots for teaser of the Ekta Kapoor show

Erica Fernandes will play the female lead in Kasautii Zindagii Kay remake. Erica Fernandes will play the female lead in Kasautii Zindagii Kay remake.

Earlier this year, Ekta Kapoor had hinted at the remake of hit TV show Kasautii Zingagii Kay. The acclaimed TV producer has now roped in Erica Fernandes to play the lead on the show. The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor recently shot for the teaser and fan pages have been buzzing with photos from the shoot.

Donning a black dress and red dupatta, Erica seems all set to step into the shoes of Shweta Tiwari, who played Prerna in Kasautii Zingagii Kay. While rumours suggest that Erica’s Kuch Rang co-star Shaheer Sheikh will play Anurag, sources confirm that he is not in consideration as the actor has already signed Mughal-e-Azam on Colors. The hunt for the male lead is still on.

Photo of Erica Fernandes as Prerna shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay remake teaser:

A source told indianexpress.com, “Kasautii has always been special for Ekta and now that she is rebooting it, she is keeping a close watch on all developments. The teaser has been shot to officially announce the series and a complete promo will be released once the male lead is locked. The creatives are quite kicked about adapting the show in today’s time and the channel is also betting on the show to garner some ratings for it.”

Erica is an ex-Miss India and has quite a few south Indian films to her credit. The 25-year-old actor made her television debut with Sony TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

In February, Ekta had shared a post on her Instagram handle. It read, “With a piece of my broken heart I wrote in 2001 …17 years later I ‘ reboot’ it dipping it in personal pain and lacing it with experiences of an older me! Bringing back my most successful love saga that ran for 9 years!!! Again I’ll take my broken heart n make it into art!!! #namestobeannounced#waitfortheannouncement (sic).”

And recently when she had a meeting with Star about the show, she had tweeted, “So met @StarPlus team yest !emo moment for me!! About to announce a ‘remake’ of a old epic saga!let d ride of nostalgia begin JAI MATA DI.”

So met @StarPlus team yest !emo moment for me!! About to announce a ‘ remake’ of a old epic saga!let d ride of nostalgia begin JAI MATA DI — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) July 5, 2018

Are you excited about the comeback of Kasautii Zindagii Kay? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd