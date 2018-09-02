Kasautii Zindagii Kay promo: SRK introduces Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes as Ekta Kapoor’s Anurag and Prerna

Shah Rukh Khan introduces Prerna and Anurag from Kasautii Zindagi Kay reboot. Shah Rukh Khan introduces Prerna and Anurag from Kasautii Zindagi Kay reboot.

Ekta Kapoor has finally revealed the lead pair of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The first promo of the upcoming show was released today. It has the king of romance Shah Rukh Khan introducing the couple, to be played by Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes.

The one-minute video will make viewers nostalgic, especially its title tune. Shot beautifully across Kolkata, the promo gives an insight into Prerna and Anurag’s life. The actors seem to have a crackling chemistry. And from the first look of it, seems like Ekta Kapoor has hit gold with Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot.

The promo opens with Shah Rukh Khan asking viewers if they have ever noticed the rail lines that go on for miles together but never meet. The superstar then introduces Parth and Erica as Anurag and Prerna. He adds that the couple has a similar story like the rail lines. While they have been together for ages, they still remain apart.

Ekta shared the promo of Kasautii Zindagii Kay on her Instagram account. She posted, “ANURAG N PRERNA ..!they were so different no one cud imagine them with each other not even them themselves… destiny laughed fate smiled and said ‘ u both will always b with each other ….no not LIVE with each other but LIVE FOR each other! Introducing Anurag PLAYED BY @the_parthsamthaan n Prerna PLAYED BY @iam_ejftwo karmically connected lovers …introduced by the KING OF ROMANCE @iamsrk #kasautizindagiki#mugshot #mugshotlove #anurag #prerna.”

Earlier talking about rebooting the romantic series, Ekta had told indianexpress.com, “For me, love is classic. It can be told many many times. Yes, with time there can be new characters and few changes but the essence will always remain the same.”

After Anurag and Prerna, viewers are waiting for Ekta to unveil her Komolika, which is being played by Hina Khan.

Starting September 25, Kasautii Zindagii Kay will air Monday-Friday, 8:30 pm on Star Plus.

