Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot teaser: Ekta Kapoor introduces Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan as the new Prerna and Anurag

Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the epic saga of love, is all set to return with new faces. Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the epic saga of love, is all set to return with new faces.

Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been hitting headlines for a while now. As soon as the information about the final cast of the reboot version was revealed, Ekta also shared a teaser of the show.

Ekta Kapoor’s new Anurag Basu and Prerna will be played by Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes and the opera queen shared the teaser with a caption that read, “Love never dies!!! When u think it’s over it RETURNS ! Here it is KASAUTI ZINDAGI KAY! @starplus @balajitelefilmslimited.” “The epic saga of love returns. #KasautiiZindagiiKay, Coming Soon only on @StarPlus.@ektaravikapoor @ChloeJFerns.”

Not too long ago, The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor’s photos were shared on fan pages, where she was seen in a black dress and red dupatta, as seen in the teaser.

A source recently told indianexpress.com, “Ekta and the team had a tough time finding the perfect Anurag. A lot of actors were in contention but the rebooted show required a young face. After numerous look tests and auditions, the team finally zeroed on Parth. The actor was finalised last night and an official announcement will happen soon. While Erica has already shot for the first teaser, a promo with Parth will also be released soon.”

Watch the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot teaser here:

Here is the old Kasautii Zindagii Kay promo featuring Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan:

As informed in our earlier reports, Erica Fernandes will play Prerna, while Bigg Boss 11 star Hina Khan will reprise the iconic character of Komolika in the show. With the leads being locked, the show will go on floors soon. It is expected to launch sometime next month.

