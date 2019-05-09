Casting Call: Actors who can play Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Ekta Kapoor in a recent Instagram post bid farewell to Ronit Roy’s Mr Rishabh Bajaj as she has decided to hunt for a new Bajaj for the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot.

Mr Rishabh Bajaj played an integral role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and the love story of Anurag and Prerna (Cezanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari). It marked the small screen debut of Ronit Roy and went on to change his career forever.

Ekta Kapoor launched the revamped version of the iconic series last year with Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Hina Khan playing the roles of Anurag, Prerna and Komolika, respectively. Hina, who is all set to star in Vikram Bhatt’s film, will soon take a break from the daily. As per reports, Komolika will be staging her own death soon, paving an exit for the actor.

To keep up the drama quotient, Mr Bajaj will make an entry sometime next month. As the Balaji Telefilms’ office is buzzing with discussions on who could step into Ronit Roy’s shoes, indianexpress.com decided to list down few actors who can take charge as the new Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Ronit Roy

We all know no one can hold a candle to Ronit Roy’s portrayal of Mr Bajaj. He doesn’t seem to have aged at all in the last decade. So, it is only right that Ekta Kapoor gets Ronit back to reprise the role. Yes, his pairing with Erica Fernandes might raise eyebrows but don’t you think his charming personality will only add value to the show?

Sharad Kelkar

If someone can give competition to Ronit Roy, it is definitely Sharad Kelkar. The actor has already portrayed an older man in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. So this definitely won’t be a challenging role for him. Also, after his successful stint in films, this could be the perfect small screen comeback for Sharad.

Iqbal Khan

Ekta Kapoor had once shared that she wanted someone like Richard Gere to play Mr. Bajaj. And Iqbal Khan is someone who can easily come close to that magnetic personality.

Gaurav Chopraa

With his latest show Aghori not finding many takers, we feel Gaurav Chopraa should just throw in the towel and give a call to Ekta Kapoor. Not only does Gaurav have the personality for Mr Bajaj but he looks suave in suits. And come to think of it, he will actually look good with Erica, isn’t it?

Hiten Tejwani

We know Hiten Tejwani has a quintessential good boy image but after his recent transformation, the actor can be in the running to play Mr Bajaj. Interestingly, Hiten had replaced Cezanne Khan as Anurag in the first installment of the show. But nevertheless, his strong acting chops, charming personality and a long association with Balaji Telefilms give him an upper hand.

Ram Kapoor

Think of a man with salt and pepper look, and the first name that comes to mind is Ram Kapoor. The actor has played a similar role in Kasamh Se. A shrewd businessman, who marries a much younger Bani, as a compromise, only to fall in love with her later. Well, the mega-success of that show could definitely turn the tide to Ram’s side during the final casting.

Sidharth Shukla

It has been quite a while since we have seen Sidharth Shukla on TV. He has the personality to carry off both the good and bad in Mr Bajaj. Given his physique and good looks, he can also stand tall against Parth Samthaan’s Anurag. Casting directors, are you listening?

Nandish Sandhu

While Nandish is all set for his big Bollywood debut with Super 30, Kasautii Zindagii Kay could be his chance to get back to the small screen. With his royal looks and personality, he can easily pull off the filthy rich Mr Bajaj. He has also showcased his romantic side in his previous projects, making him earn some brownie points there.