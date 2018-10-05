Most watched Indian TV shows: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 opens to big numbers on TRP charts
Most watched Indian TV shows: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 opens to big numbers on TRP charts
Supernatural drama Naagin 3 continued to enjoy its top slot. Other shows in the top five include Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kundali Bhagya, Kullfi Kumar Bajewala and Kumkum Bhagya.
Written by Sana Farzeen
| Mumbai |
Published: October 5, 2018 5:52:18 pm
Ekta Kapoor’s ambitious reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay stood up to people’s expectations.
The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 39 is here. Ekta Kapoor’s ambitious reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, featuring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, has opened to big numbers on the ratings chart. Bigg Boss 12, which beat Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 last week, has seen a major decline.
Supernatural drama Naagin 3 continued to enjoy its top slot. Other shows in the top five include Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kundali Bhagya, Kullfi Kumar Bajewala and Kumkum Bhagya. Coming to channels, riding on the success of its dailies, Star Plus became the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It is followed by Sony TV, Colors and Zee TV.