Friday, October 05, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Most watched Indian TV shows: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 opens to big numbers on TRP charts

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Published: October 5, 2018 5:52:18 pm

Kasautii Zindagii Kay, naagin 3 Most watched Indian television shows TRP charts Ekta Kapoor’s ambitious reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay stood up to people’s expectations.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 39 is here. Ekta Kapoor’s ambitious reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, featuring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, has opened to big numbers on the ratings chart. Bigg Boss 12, which beat Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 last week, has seen a major decline.

Supernatural drama Naagin 3 continued to enjoy its top slot. Other shows in the top five include Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kundali Bhagya, Kullfi Kumar Bajewala and Kumkum Bhagya. Coming to channels, riding on the success of its dailies, Star Plus became the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It is followed by Sony TV, Colors and Zee TV.

Note: All impressions in 000s

Naagin-3 1. Naagin 3 (Colors) – 9474
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 7855
Kundali Bhagya 3. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7256
Kullfi Kumar Bajewala 4. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 6488
Kumkum Bhagya 5. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6471
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) – 6382
amitabh bachchan kaun banega crorepati KBC 10 7. Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 – 6282
Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 8. Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki – 6266
Udaan 9. Udaan (Colors) – 5602
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 10. Kasauttii Zindagii Kay 2 (Star Plus) – 5589
Ishq Subhan Allah 11. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 5159
Krishna Chali London 12. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 5126
Indian Idol 13. Indian Idol (Sony TV) – 5085
bigg boss 12 14. Bigg Boss 12 (Colors) – 4792
Ishq Mein Marjawan 15. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4410
Ishqbaaaz 16. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) – 4247
Nazar 17. Nazar (Star Plus) – 4225
Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega 18. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) – 4101
aladdin naam toh suna hoga 19. Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga (SAB TV) – 4002
Bepannaah 20. Bepannaah (Colors) – 3985

