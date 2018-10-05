Most watched Indian TV shows: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 opens to big numbers on TRP charts

Ekta Kapoor’s ambitious reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay stood up to people’s expectations.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 39 is here. Ekta Kapoor’s ambitious reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, featuring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, has opened to big numbers on the ratings chart. Bigg Boss 12, which beat Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 last week, has seen a major decline.

Supernatural drama Naagin 3 continued to enjoy its top slot. Other shows in the top five include Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kundali Bhagya, Kullfi Kumar Bajewala and Kumkum Bhagya. Coming to channels, riding on the success of its dailies, Star Plus became the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It is followed by Sony TV, Colors and Zee TV.

Note: All impressions in 000s

1. Naagin 3 (Colors) – 9474

2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 7855

3. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7256

4. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 6488

5. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6471

6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) – 6382

7. Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 – 6282

8. Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki – 6266

9. Udaan (Colors) – 5602

10. Kasauttii Zindagii Kay 2 (Star Plus) – 5589

11. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 5159

12. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 5126

13. Indian Idol (Sony TV) – 5085

14. Bigg Boss 12 (Colors) – 4792

15. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4410

16. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) – 4247

17. Nazar (Star Plus) – 4225

18. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) – 4101

19. Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga (SAB TV) – 4002

20. Bepannaah (Colors) – 3985

