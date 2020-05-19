TuesdayTrivia: How Ekta Kapoor chose her leads for Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Kasautii Zindagii Kay stood out for being a love story among all the family dramas. Kasautii Zindagii Kay stood out for being a love story among all the family dramas.

In the early 2000s when saas-bahu and family dramas were a trend, Kasautii Zindagii Kay stood out for being a love story. The leads of the show Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan were much loved for their on-screen chemistry. The show’s popularity led to the channel rebooting it in 2018, with Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes reprising the roles of Anurag and Prerna.

But do you know how producer Ekta Kapoor zeroed in on the leading actors for the show?

As part of Tuesday Trivia, let us give you the details.

At the promotional event of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Ekta Kapoor told the media that she was quite sure of getting Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan on board. She said, “I had seen Shweta in a show on Doordarshan. She was not even the lead and was standing far behind in one of the scenes. But something just struck, and I asked my team to reach out to the girl. As for Cezanne, he was already doing a show for us, and I felt the two suited the part completely.”

Also read: Not Salman, Shah Rukh Khan was the first choice to host Bigg Boss | Here’s why Tabu replaced Rekha in Fitoor | How Amitabh Bachchan came on board Kaun Banega Crorepati | Muzamil Ibrahim is a winner of two Bravery Awards

Coming to the reboot, Kapoor once again knew exactly who she wanted to play her Anurag and Prerna. At the same event she shared, “It’s unbelievable that I had seen the promo of her (Erica) first show (Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi) on Facebook. I really liked her and made a call to someone to know who she was. I wanted to cast her since that day. And as soon as her show wrapped up, I offered her Kasautii.”

“For Anurag, we auditioned many boys but none fit the bill. I have known Parth but I happened to see a photo of him again, and there was something in his eyes that made me sign him,” shared the producer.

Which version of Kausatii Zindagii Kay is your favourite?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd