Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Karan Singh Grover is off to a good start as the new Mr Rishabh Bajaj

Ronit Roy as Mr Rishabh Bajaj had everyone sit up and take notice as he entered popular TV daily Kasautii Zindagii Kay back in 2001. The grey shades of his character made him one of the most loved villains on TV. The audience swooned over his salt and pepper look for the longest time. Cut to 2019, and the TV audience has a new Mr Bajaj in actor Karan Singh Grover. If not as good as Roy, KSG has shown the potential to be at par with him in the upcoming episodes.

After a week-long build up around his entry with zoomed in shots of his shoes, chiselled back and grey hair, the fans got to see and listen to Mr Bajaj aka Karan Singh Grover in Monday’s episode of Kasauti Zindagii Kay reboot.

He walked down the stairs with loud, weird background music and the focus was yet again on his brown shoes and intense eyes. The wait got longer with the focus shifting to the OTT drama at Anurag and Prerna’s engagement ceremony. After 20 minutes, the dramatic music started playing again and the new Mr Rishabh Bajaj arrived. The car windows rolled down and Karan Singh Grover stepped out of the car with a cigar in his hand. And behold, he took a cigar puff and looked up into the camera lens. Finally!

Though a stereotypical Ekta Kapoor style entry dented the on-screen charisma of Karan Singh Grover, the 37-year-old actor, who is playing a ruthless businessman out to conquer the world, convinced viewers that he has the potential to live up to their expectations.

Now, if KSG will get as much love as he got for playing Dr Armaan Malik in Dill Mill Gayye is something to look out for.