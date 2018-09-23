Ekta Kapoor on Kasautii Zindagii Kay: There will always be a place in my heart for the originals

Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay ran for seven long years and starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan and Ronit Roy. Urvashi Dholakia and Geetanjali Tikekar played the main antagonists. Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay ran for seven long years and starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan and Ronit Roy. Urvashi Dholakia and Geetanjali Tikekar played the main antagonists.

Film and television producer Ekta Kapoor is excited to begin another chapter of love saga Kasautii Zindagii Kay on the small screen, but says she will always cherish the contribution of the team behind the first part.

“As I indulge in nostalgia and start a new chapter of love, it’s time to say thank you,” Ekta tweeted on Saturday. Kasautii Zindagii Kay ran for seven long years and starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan and Ronit Roy. Urvashi Dholakia and Geetanjali Tikekar played the main antagonists.

“Shweta, Ronit Roy, Cezanne Khan, Urvashi…There will always be a place in my heart for the originals. Even the original writers and creatives — Rajubhai, Dhiraj, Mahesh, Doris, Tanu and Nivedita.”

As I indulge in nostalgia n start a new chapter of love it’s time to say thank u ! #Shweta @RonitBoseRoy #cezannekhan @Urvashi9 dere will always b a place in my❣for the originals! Even d original writers n creatives rajubhai Dhiraj mahesh Doris tanu nivedita !💕 🙏 #KZK pic.twitter.com/9TvgkibCmx — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) September 22, 2018

The show became the third longest running entertainer on the Indian small screen after Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. The reboot will premiere on Star Plus on September 25. While producer Ekta Kapoor is yet to unveil her Komolika, the romantic pair of Anurag and Prerna will be played by Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, respectively.

While we all know about the classic love story, Ekta recently revealed the secret behind the character names, Anurag and Prerna. Ekta recently revealed that she named the male lead as Anurag after her friend, director Anurag Basu. At a recent press meet, while interacting with Ekta, indianexpress.com asked her about the big secret behind Prerna’s name.

“Sharman Joshi’s wife’s name is Prerna. She is the daughter of my dad’s close friend Prem Chopra. We were having a tough time trying to finalise the perfect name opposite Anurag. That’s when a colleague suggested Prem ji’s daughter Prerna. And I instantly knew I have the perfect name,” Ekta shared.

She further added, “Anurag means love and Prerna means inspiration. Given the storyline, I think it’s the best names we could get.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App