Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Ekta Kapoor reveals secret behind the character names Anurag and Prerna

Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot is all set to hit television screens soon. While producer Ekta Kapoor is yet to unveil her Komolika, the romantic pair of Anurag and Prerna will be played by Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, respectively. While we all know about the classic love story, Ekta recently revealed the secret behind the character names, Anurag and Prerna.

Ekta recently revealed that she named the male lead as Anurag after her friend, director Anurag Basu. As for the inspiration behind Prerna’s name, Ekta had kept the mystery hanging in the air.

The tweet read, “Let’s start a quiz everyone knows that #Anurag Basu was a name kept after my director frn Anura Basu ! Can anyone guess who was Prerna named after!”

At a recent press meet, while interacting with Ekta, indianexpress.com asked her to finally reveal the big secret. Giving a broad smile, she said, “Okay, I had thought I would reveal this after some days but now that you have asked, I will tell you.”

“Sharman Joshi’s wife’s name is Prerna. She is the daughter of my dad’s close friend Prem Chopra. We were having a tough time trying to finalise the perfect name opposite Anurag. That’s when a colleague suggested Prem ji’s daughter Prerna. And I instantly knew I have the perfect name,” Ekta shared.

She further added, “Anurag means love and Prerna means inspiration. Given the storyline, I think it’s the best names we could get.”

Kasautii Zindagii Kay will premiere on September 25 on Star Plus.

