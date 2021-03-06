scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 06, 2021
Latest news

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Sahil Anand and wife expecting first child: Hina Khan, Suyyash Rai congratulate couple

Sahil Anand shared a picture on Instagram with wife Rajneet Monga to announce that the two are all set to welcome a new member to their family.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 6, 2021 8:03:03 pm
Sahil AnandSahil Anand and Rajneet Monga tied the knot in December 2011. (Photo: Sahil Anand/Instagram)

Actor Sahil Anand and his wife Rajneet Monga are all set to become parents. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor shared an adorable picture with a caption that read, “Love.” The picture has Sahil hugging his wife and “Coming soon” written over it. Sahil and Rajneet tied the knot in December 2011.

As soon as he shared the picture on Instagram, his friends from the industry sent congratulatory messages.

Hina Khan wrote, “Ooohoooo congratulations guys.” Kishwer Merchant commented, “Omg this is great news. Now I can post the picture.” Karan V Grover wrote, “Congratulations Anand hee Anand.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sahil Anand (@sahilanandofficial)

Aamna Sharif also congratulated the couple and wrote “God bless.” Deepak Kalra celebrated the news and wrote, “Main chacha banne wala hu, yay (I am going to be an uncle, yay)”. Himanshi Khurana, Nehaa Mishra, Shiny Dixit, Antara Banerjee, Rohit Khurana and others also shared their messages for the couple.
On the work front, Sahil was last seen as Anupam Sengupta in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show starred Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in the lead roles. Apart from KZK, Sahil is also known for his role in Sasural Simar Ka. He also participated in reality shows such as MTV Roadies season 4 and Bigg Boss season 10.

