‘With you, I always smile more’: Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Erica Fernandes is in love

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Erica Fernandes, whose love life has been the talk of the town for quite some time now, has put all rumours to rest. She has professed her love for ‘someone special’ in a long Instagram post. Along with it, she has posted an adorable photo where she is seen holding the hands of her Mr Right.

“When I’m with you, I act different, in a good way of course. I always smile more, I always laugh more. With you I can drop the fake smile (if any) and put on a real one. I don’t feel hurt or alone when I’m with you instead I feel safe and loved. You’re easy to talk to and you listen to me. I don’t feel sad around you and you show me that you really do care in-fact I can see that you’re not pretending. I really appreciate what you’ve done and continue to do .coz with you I’m different I’m happy#us,” Erica captioned her latest Instagram post.

After seeing the photo, many fans of Erica Fernandes assumed she is engaged. However, the actor ended her post with a postscript that read, “p.s :- if thats what your thinking then Nah not engaged.”

Earlier, Erica, who plays the lead role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagi Kay, was rumoured to be dating her co-actor Parth Samthan aka Anurag Basu. But soon reports of their breakup started doing the rounds. She was also said to have a special bond with Shaheer Sheikh with whom she shared the screen in TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

However, the actor’s latest revelation has brought her love and blessings from fans and colleagues. Ekta Kapoor reacted on her post and commented, “Waaaahhhhhhh”

Currently, Erica Fernandes is seen playing Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show airs on Star Plus from Monday to Friday at 8 pm.

