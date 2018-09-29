Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 September 28 2018 full episode written updates: Navin wants to marry Prerna

Watch Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 at 8 pm on Star Plus. Watch Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 at 8 pm on Star Plus.

Episode starts with Navin misbehaving with Prerna during the Durga Puja. Anurag sees Navin getting closer to Prerna.

Prerna’s father Rajesh gets a call informing him that his payment got cancelled. He gets tensed thinking how he will pay the money that he owes Moloy.

Anurag and Prerna take part in Sindoor Khela ritual together. Moloy takes it as a sign from destiny and wants to get Anurag married to Prerna.

Everyone enjoys playing with colours at Durga Puja. Navin walks up to Prerna to put sindoor on her. A block of burning coal falls from Durga Maa’s diya and his feet get burned. He backs off.

Navin informs Mohini that he wants to put sindoor on a girl. Mohini asks, ‘Who is the girl?’ He points at Prerna. Navin tells Mohini that he wants to marry Prerna. Mohini tries to explain to him that she is too young for him. She adds that Prerna is from a middle-class family. Navin says he can’t live without her and he’ll keep her in control. Mohini says she’ll think about it.

Prerna helps Anurag with Durga Maa’s idol. Prerna takes Durga Maa’s blessings. Navin gets his hands pricked by a nail on Devi Maa’s feet.

Prerna’s friend asks her why she didn’t slap Anurag’s uncle while he was touching her. Prerna says she doesn’t want to create a scene.

Mohini’s brother asks her about Prerna. She says she will talk to her husband about it as he is friends with Prerna’s father.

Anjali and Mohini’s friend’s daughter get into an argument because they both want to drop Anurag home. Anurag takes Prerna’s name and says Prerna will drop him. They both shared a ride and discuss about love. Anurag says he doesn’t believe in love. She asks if he was in love with a girl in London. He says after a while I realized it was not love.

Navin tells Mohini to talk to Moloy before he leaves for his meeting. Moloy is busy with his files. He informs his daughter to keep Rajesh updated with everything. His daughter asks him why she has to tell everything to Rajesh. Moloy tells her to use uncle with Rajesh’s name. Mohini doesn’t get a chance to have a word with Moloy.

Prerna listens to her father while he is telling his wife that their payment got cancelled.

