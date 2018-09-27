Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 September 27 2018 full episode written updates: Mohini’s brother flirts with Prerna

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 27 September 2018 Episode: Mohini’s brother covers Prerna’s head with a chunni. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 27 September 2018 Episode: Mohini’s brother covers Prerna’s head with a chunni.

Episode starts with Anurag’s mother getting mad at his father as the latter was supporting Prerna’s father Rajesh.

Prerna’s mother and father get into an argument because he worked way too much for Anurag’s father.

Prerna’s mother asks her daughter to give Anurag the prasad as he saved her life. Prerna goes to Anurag’s house. Anurag’s father guides her to his son’s room. She accidentally falls on the prasad and Mohini’s brother helps her in cleaning her face. He flirts with her.

Anurag comes and tells her that they are getting late for the classes. Anurag shares his accounts notes with her. Anurag makes her laugh while she is yawning. Anurag asks her why she didn’t sleep well. Prerna tells she was helping her mother in packing. Anurag gets impressed by her.

Anurag’s father asks his wife the reason for her brother’s arrival. She tells that he got divorced again.

Anurag asks his mother to visit Prerna’s stall. She purchases all the shawls from her stall and tells her friends that she is doing charity.

Prerna’s friend asks Prerna to introduce her to Anurag.

Mohini’s brother enters the pandal and covers Prerna’s head with the dupatta. He explains that he accidentally tore Prerna’s chunni in the morning. Her father gets shocked on seeing him.

Everyone dances in front of Goddess Durga. Anurag’s father asks Prerna to join them in the dance. Prerna’s hand gets burnt while holding earthen bowl containing burning incense. Mohini’s brother holds Prerna’s hand. Anurag sees him and comes in between with dhol. Prerna dances on Anurag’s beat.

