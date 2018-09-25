Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 cast, show time, promo, start date, where to watch: All you need to know

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: The reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay will premiere today on Star Plus. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: The reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay will premiere today on Star Plus.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay will premiere tonight. The Balaji Telefilms show that hooked millions of people for nine years of its run in the noughties is coming back on the telly in a different incarnation. Clearly, the tale of these star-crossed lovers still has many takers. Earlier this month, a teaser was released featuring none other than Shah Rukh Khan, who compared Prerna Sharma and Anurag Basu to two rails of a railway track that run parallel but never meet. A full trailer was also unveiled yesterday.

Here are the promos of Kasautii Zindagii Kay:

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is a reboot, so the characters and the larger plot remain the same. Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan are going to play the roles that Shweta Tiwari and Cezzane Khan (and later Hiten Tejwani) made famous. Hina Khan will play the villainous role of Komalika, which was played by Urvashi Dholakia in the original iteration of the show. A glimpse of Komalika was shown in the trailer, though her face was not shown. It is again Komalika who is going to be the reason Prerna and Anurag can only pine for each other, yet can never be together. Deepak Qazir is the only actor who is reprising his role in the reboot. He will again play Anurag’s father.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay will premiere on September 25. It will air Monday-Friday at 8:30 pm on Star Plus.

