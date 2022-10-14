Rahul Vaidya touches wife Disha Parmar’s feet on Karva Chauth, Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar share a kiss

It was a celebration night for the married couples in the TV and film industry as they celebrated Karva Chauth on Thursday. Ankita Lokhande Jain-Vicky Jain hosted a Karva Chauth bash at their pad. The two hosted many couple friends. Newlywed Shraddha Arya, actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Puja Banerjee, and Monalisa were seen along with her husbands as a part of Ankita Lokhande’s Karva Chauth celebration. A number of photos and videos from the party are shared on social media. In one of the posts, Ankita was seen turning into ‘Dj Anky’ while in another she was seen dancing with Shraddha Arya and others.

See inside photos and videos from Ankita Lokhande’s Karva Chauth celebration:

Newlywed Mouni Roy shared a set of photos with her husband Suraj Nambiar and wrote, “My happy place ♾️ 🧿🔱.”

Rahul Vaidya shared a video with his wife Disha Parmar as he touched her feet. He wrote along, “Respect Respect and Respect to my lady and all the ladies who fast for their husbands! This is by far the most pure and pious feeling which really can’t be explained 😇🙏🏼 I love you @dishaparmar happy karwachauth ❤️.”

Rubina Dilaik shared photos with her husband Abhinav Shukla and wrote, “Mera chand ♥️🧿 @ashukla09.”

All the stars had various versions of the Karva Chauth celebration and it was all beautiful!