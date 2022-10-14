scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Rahul Vaidya touches wife Disha Parmar’s feet on Karva Chauth, Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar share a kiss

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain hosted a Karva Chauth bash at their house last night. Shraddha Arya, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Puja Banerjee, and Monalisa were in attendance.

Karva Chauth 2022 Ankita Lokhande turns into a DJ, Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar shares a kiss, Rahul Vaidya touches wife Disha Parmar's feetKarva Chauth 2022: Many from the television world shared their photos from the celebration night. (Photo: Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy, Rahul Vaidya/Instagram)

It was a celebration night for the married couples in the TV and film industry as they celebrated Karva Chauth on Thursday. Ankita Lokhande Jain-Vicky Jain hosted a Karva Chauth bash at their pad. The two hosted many couple friends. Newlywed Shraddha Arya, actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Puja Banerjee, and Monalisa were seen along with her husbands as a part of Ankita Lokhande’s Karva Chauth celebration. A number of photos and videos from the party are shared on social media. In one of the posts, Ankita was seen turning into ‘Dj Anky’ while in another she was seen dancing with Shraddha Arya and others.

See in photos |Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Mouni Roy and others celebrate Karwa Chauth

See inside photos and videos from Ankita Lokhande’s Karva Chauth celebration:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa)

Newlywed Mouni Roy shared a set of photos with her husband Suraj Nambiar and wrote, “My happy place ♾️ 🧿🔱.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Rahul Vaidya shared a video with his wife Disha Parmar as he touched her feet. He wrote along, “Respect Respect and Respect to my lady and all the ladies who fast for their husbands! This is by far the most pure and pious feeling which really can’t be explained 😇🙏🏼 I love you @dishaparmar happy karwachauth ❤️.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Disha Parmar Vaidya (@dishaparmar)

Rubina Dilaik shared photos with her husband Abhinav Shukla and wrote, “Mera chand ♥️🧿 @ashukla09.”

All the stars had various versions of the Karva Chauth celebration and it was all beautiful!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-10-2022 at 11:33:13 am
Next Story

Changing City: How firefighting is adapting to Mumbai’s urban challenges

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Mouni Roy and others celebrate Karwa Chauth
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement