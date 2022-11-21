scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Kartik Aaryan’s lookalike makes it to hotseat of Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC 14, watch video

Kartik Aaryan surprised his doppelganger Vaibhav Rekhi by greeting him via a video call on the show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

kartik aaryanKartik Aaryan's doppelganger Vaibhav Rekhi. (Photo: Sony TV, Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Celebrity doppelgangers are often discovered by fans on social media and one such doppelganger made it to the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. Vaibhav Rekhi, who is a hardcore Kartik Aaryan fan, shocked the audience with his resemblance to the Freddy actor and even Amitabh introduced him as ‘Kartik Aaryan’.

Amitabh, who was amused by the resemblance, said, “Kartik Aaryan has a huge female fan following. Do you also have one?” Vaibhav replied, “I have but my goal is fixed,” hinting at his girlfriend. The audience and Amitabh laughed after he spoke about his ‘goal’. Big B further questioned him and asked, “Where is your goal?” and he replied with a big smile on his face, “Thodi dur hai goal, par hojaega. (She lives a bit far).”

In the episode, Vaibhav was stunned when Amitabh Bachchan connected him to Kartik Aaryan via a video call. The surprise left the contestant speechless and made his day special. Kartik greeted Vaibhav and said, “Hello, how are you.” A stunned Vaibhav is then heard saying, “I got the love of my life because of you. However, we have a few arguments going on. How do I solve them?”

Kartik replied, “I am the wrong person for advice, ask Amitabh Bachchan.” Then Amitabh suggested that he take his fiancée to see a Shah Rukh Khan film and instructed him to offer her a rose.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-11-2022 at 03:53:30 pm
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Uttarakhand: Couple travels like locals, spends time at an ashram

Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan rock IFFI 2022 opening ceremony
